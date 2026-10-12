Seoul Sees Record-Breaking Warmth, Forecast to Shift to Autumn Rain

Record-breaking late summer warmth across South Korea is giving way to an abrupt atmospheric shift, with sudden afternoon showers signaling the arrival of widespread autumn rainfall and a sharp drop in temperatures by the middle of the week, Yonhap News reported.

Record-Shattering Temperatures and Sudden Inland Showers

On the holiday, Seoul and other central and western regions experienced unseasonal and historic warmth as a humid southeasterly wind pushed daytime temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. Meteorological observations confirmed this as the highest mid-October temperature recorded since weather tracking began.

While daytime highs are expected to ease slightly from yesterday’s peaks, they remain roughly 6 degrees Celsius above normal seasonal averages. Strong autumn sunshine will push temperatures to 27 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 29 degrees Celsius in Daejeon, and 27 degrees Celsius in both Daegu and Busan. Concurrently, atmospheric instability is triggering localized summer-like downpours across inland areas, with expected precipitation totals ranging from 5 to 10 millimeters.

Expanding Rainbands and Dry Weather Wildfire Risks

Rain is currently falling across Jeju Island and the southern provinces. Jeju’s mountainous terrain faces heavy downpours dumping around 10 millimeters per hour, prompting active heavy rain warnings. Precipitation will expand westward to encompass Seoul and surrounding areas by late tonight before blanketing the entire country in autumn rain tomorrow.

Total rainfall is projected to reach up to 70 millimeters in the mountainous areas of Jeju, while Seoul and other regions can expect anywhere from 5 to 50 millimeters. As sufficient rainfall remains absent in central regions until these weather systems arrive, dry atmospheric conditions persist. Strict vigilance regarding fire safety is needed due to the elevated risk of mountain wildfires.

Foliage Season and the Coming Cold Snap

Amid the shifting weather patterns, the autumn foliage season is progressing down the peninsula. Following Seoraksan, mountain colors have begun appearing on Odaesan and Chiaksan. Central regions will see peak foliage by the end of the month, while southern mountains will display vibrant autumn hues between early and mid-November.

Following the departure of the rain, a mass of cold air from the northwest will sweep across the country, driving temperatures down significantly as the work week progresses.