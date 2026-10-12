Alvaro Pulido, a fugitive businessman indicted in Miami for allegedly involved in a bribery scheme involving Venezuelan state contracts, is now in U.S. custody.

Federal authorities confirmed that the 62-year-old Colombian-born businessman was taken into U.S. custody following a joint investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Homeland Security Investigations. Pulido is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday in Miami.

Indictments and the Maduro-Era Corruption Network

Pulido’s legal troubles stem from federal indictments filed in Miami in 2019 and 2021. Prosecutors allege that he operated alongside his longtime business partner, Alex Saab, to construct an intricate network of offshore shell companies. This network allegedly funneled bribes to top allies of ousted President Nicolás Maduro in exchange for over $2 billion in lucrative contracts.

U.S. Marshals Service Try to Take Fugitive into Custody Near ODU

At the height of widespread hardship across South America, these state contracts purportedly covered the importation of critical food, medicine, and low-cost housing. Attorney General Todd Blanche condemned the operations in a social media statement on Sunday, stating that Pulido’s alleged actions showed a blatant disregard to the Venezuelan people by corrupting government programs intended to provide critical food, medicine, and housing for personal enrichment and exploiting the American financial system to do it.

Before these high-profile Venezuelan corruption charges, Pulido maintained a prolific history of criminal activity. According to records from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, he carries a 1997 drug trafficking conviction in Italy recorded under the alias German Enrique Rubio.

Photo: thecanadianpressnews.ca

The Domestic Pressure on Acting President Delcy Rodríguez

The high-stakes arrest arrives at a precarious political moment for Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez. Rodríguez assumed the presidency following the U.S. military’s ouster of Maduro in January. Venezuelan authorities have maintained complete silence regarding Pulido's transfer to the United States.

Key Figure Role in Scheme / Current Status U.S. Legal Milestone Alvaro Pulido Business partner; fugitive arrested in 2023 by Venezuelan authorities during PDVSA corruption sweep. Taken into U.S. custody; scheduled for initial Miami court appearance on Tuesday. Alex Saab Longtime business partner and Maduro ally. Deported to the U.S. by Rodríguez in May. Pleaded guilty last month in a related bribery case; cooperating with prosecutors and forfeiting $195 million. Delcy Rodríguez Former Vice President under Maduro; current Acting President of Venezuela following January ouster. Facing domestic political pressure from ruling coalition elements resistant to U.S. extraditions.

The Domino Effect of Alex Saab’s Cooperation

Pulido’s capture follows closely on the heels of legal developments surrounding his primary associate, Alex Saab. Saab, also a native of Colombia, was deported to the United States by Rodríguez back in May. Building upon that momentum, Saab entered a guilty plea last month in a related federal bribery case.

Fugitive taken into custody by Washington County deputies and U.S. Marshals

As part of his plea agreement, Saab committed to cooperating extensively with American authorities against Maduro and other co-conspirators. He also agreed to forfeit $195 million in criminal proceeds generated from the vast corruption scheme. Federal prosecutors are expected to use these cooperating agreements as they pursue additional targets linked to the ousted administration.