Reshaping the Civil Rights Division: A Radical New Vision Under Harmeet Dhillon

When Harmeet Dhillon took over as the chief of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division last April, the conservative attorney vowed to radically reshape the storied unit and its mission. Over an 18-month span, that promise materialized through aggressive personnel purges, a shifting docket, and a deliberate pivot toward the MAGA agenda championed by President Trump. According to four current and former division officials who spoke about the internal transition, the overhaul has fundamentally disrupted the enforcement priorities that historically governed federal civil rights law.

Rewriting the Mission Statement of the Civil Rights Division

At the center of this transformation lies Dhillon’s rejection of the division’s traditional mandate. Established during the mid-20th-century movement to dismantle racial segregation, the unit traditionally focused on safeguarding voting access, housing equity, employment opportunities, educational access, and policing practices for minority populations. Dhillon, an immigrant born in India, argues that this historic focus narrowed unfairly over the decades to shelter only people of color. Speaking at a Federalist Society event in November, she characterized previous enforcement models as a form of “benevolent racism” aimed at penalizing current generations for historical grievances.

“As the logic goes, the white oppressors of years past kept Brown and Black people down, why not give them a taste of their own medicine?” Dhillon said during that appearance. “That’s the thinking really that underlies a lot of our civil rights enforcement work.”

Photo: ijpr.org

That philosophical shift translated rapidly into institutional action once President Trump returned to office. The division abruptly withdrew its participation from dozens of active investigations and statements of interest, abandoning ongoing scrutiny into police departments over constitutional violations, systemic racial discrimination claims, and civil actions targeting anti-abortion activists. In their place, leadership prioritized election integrity initiatives, aggressively dispatching monitors to state primary elections and issuing sweeping demands for voter registration data to investigate potential noncitizen voting fraud. State election officials across the political spectrum resisted these inquiries, leading federal judges to dismiss more than two dozen related lawsuits, including a notable setback in Georgia.

University Investigations and Admissions Scrutiny

Educational institutions emerged as another primary battleground for the restructured division. Concurrently, the division targeted UCLA and Harvard University for allegedly permitting antisemitism to proliferate on campus.

an interview

The court ruled that the antisemitism allegations were too isolated and episodic to substantiate a statutory violation of federal civil rights laws. Defending the division’s actions in a statement provided to NPR, Dhillon asserted that the administration had successfully defended Americans of every faith, held universities accountable for harassment, and protected federal election integrity.

“Civil rights laws exist to protect individuals from discrimination, and that is exactly how we enforce them,” Dhillon said. “Critics calling equal enforcement ‘weaponization’ are telling on themselves.”

‘Complete bloodbath’: DOJ official on Trump admin’s changes to Civil Rights Division

While voting, education, and police oversight priorities shifted dramatically, internal officials noted that certain units maintained their traditional dockets. Housing and disability rights sections continued standard enforcement work, such as a federal lawsuit filed against Uber over allegations that the ride-hailing company denied service to passengers traveling with service dogs or wheelchairs.

An Institutional Exodus and Allegations of Partisan Hiring

The operational shift was accompanied by a massive turnover among the division’s legal workforce. Early in her tenure, Dhillon urged attorneys opposed to her ideological vision to leave the department, declaring that the office existed to enforce federal statutes rather than “woke ideology.” Approximately 80 percent of the division’s veteran staff departed amid the broader federal downsizing driven by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, cutting institutional knowledge deeply.

According to current and former officials, roughly 300 attorneys exited the division since Trump’s return, while approximately 130 new replacements joined the ranks. This influx resulted in a workforce where attorneys hired during the second Trump administration outnumber career holdovers from prior administrations. Critics, including Georgetown Law professor Christy Lopez—who spent over a decade in the division prior to her 2017 departure—warned that the unit remains critically shorthanded and depleted of expert manpower.

The hiring process itself became a point of intense contention. Following a political hiring scandal during the George W. Bush administration that purged roughly 70 percent of the division’s attorneys, safeguards were instituted to grant career non-political staff a leading role in reviewing resumes, conducting interviews, and drafting recommendation memos. Current and former officials allege that Dhillon’s front office bypassed these career structures, inserting political appointees into the hiring pipeline. A Justice Department spokesperson denied any procedural alterations, maintaining that career staff continue to oversee hiring as in prior administrations and praising the caliber of the 130 newly appointed attorneys.

However, former officials point out that several new recruits arrived directly from conservative advocacy organizations like the Pacific Legal Foundation and the Only Citizens Vote Coalition. Dena Robinson, an attorney who left the division to join the ACLU, noted that many recent hires lack baseline experience in civil rights law entirely, which has complicated the administration’s capacity to execute its stated policy agenda.