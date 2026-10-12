California Gov. Gavin Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation for Flood Defense

Tropical Storm Rachel Downgraded After Soaking Southern California

Tropical Storm Rachel was downgraded to a post-tropical storm on Sunday, October 11, 2026, after dropping heavy rain and triggering coastal flooding across southern California. The storm moved inland across the desert southwest, leaving regional authorities managing cleanup efforts and maintaining flood alerts from San Diego to the San Francisco Bay area.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Emergency Preparedness: Immediate public health preservation relies on avoiding flood zones, consuming bottled or treated water, and heeding local official evacuation mandates.

Coastal Submergence and Regional Flash Floods

Along the Alamitos Peninsula in Long Beach, California, public works crews began clearing debris on Sunday following weekend impacts. Heavy surf breached sand berms erected to protect oceanfront properties in coastal cities such as Long Beach and Newport Beach, leading to partial submergence of waterfront homes. Flood warnings remained active throughout the southern and central California coastline. As the system tracked inland and northeast, rockslides temporarily obstructed roadways. Farther east, Las Vegas recorded heavy rainfall that broke a daily precipitation record on Sunday, while the National Weather Service instituted a flood watch stretching across much of Utah, including Salt Lake City.

Preparedness Measures and Parallel Threats in Mexico

State officials have mobilized resources in anticipation of further severe weather. Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation releasing funds to prepay infrastructure defenses. According to the sources, the state pre-positioned over 4 million sandbags, more than 50,000 feet of portable flood barriers, and 400,000 tons of rock for levee reinforcement while inspecting statewide dams and beach pier supports. Forecasters attribute these intensified weather dynamics to an exceptionally strong El Niño pattern characterized by elevated ocean temperatures. Simultaneously, this meteorological shift affected Mexico, where Hurricane Simon lashed the Pacific Coast as a Category 4 storm. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to stay indoors as precautionary evacuations advanced along the coastline near Manzanillo.