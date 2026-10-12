Kuxiu Unveils Burgundy D5 5-in-1 Charger for iPhone 18 Pro

Kuxiu released a burgundy iteration of its D5 5-in-1 charging station, engineered to coordinate with Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The desk accessory combines aluminum components with active cooling and a real-time diagnostics display, priced at $59.99 during promotional sales.

Expanding Kuxiu’s Color-Matching Strategy to Match Apple’s Burgundy Finish

Following its Cosmic Orange accessories launched last year—including the X40 Turbo 3-in-1 charger and the S4 Solid State battery pack—Kuxiu is applying the same aesthetic framework to Apple’s new hero color. The burgundy D5 features matching aluminum parts paired with complementary burgundy accents across different surface materials. In a review for 9to5mac.com, the writer noted that the color match against the iPhone 18 Pro is notably precise, giving the desk accessory the appearance of a first-party Apple product rather than a third-party add-on.

The physical consistency between the phone chassis and the desktop charging station targets users seeking a unified aesthetic across their workspace ecosystems.

Apple Should’ve Made This Charger…Kuxiu D5

Hardware Architecture and Active Thermal Management

Despite its compact footprint, the D5 integrates five functional layers into a single desktop unit. The hardware configuration includes a Qi2.2 wireless charging surface supporting up to 25W output for compatible devices, a retractable Apple Watch charging puck, and a dedicated AirPods charging mat. Powering the system requires the included 45W power adapter and braided USB-C cable.

Thermal dissipation remains a primary engineering bottleneck for high-wattage wireless power transfer. To mitigate thermal throttling, Kuxiu embedded an active cooling fan directly into the charging station. The fan can be manually toggled on or off via a single tap, operating quietly during heavy operational loads. The reviewer on 9to5mac.com noted that the active cooling proved particularly useful during intensive workflows like installing iOS beta software, which typically causes the device chassis to heat up and scale back charging speeds.

A smart diagnostics display sits on the chassis, outputting real-time charging metrics for all active ports and surfaces. While the station can fold down flat into a portable cube for travel, the hardware is primarily optimized for stationary desk setups.

Pricing and Market Availability

The Kuxiu D5 is available for purchase on the manufacturer’s official website in both the original Space Grey and the new Burgundy colorways. The retail package bundles the 45W charging brick alongside the braided USB-C cable, eliminating the need to source compatible high-wattage adapters separately. The unit is currently discounted to $59.99.