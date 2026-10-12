Jessica Chastain Horror Other Mommy Tops Box Office

The Jessica Chastain horror “Other Mommy” topped the North American box office this weekend, earning $27.5 million in its first few days across 3,365 theaters, according to studio estimates. Released by Universal Pictures and produced by Blumhouse Atomic Monster, the film exceeded expectations despite a production budget of around $19 million and dismal reviews from both critics and audiences, earning a D+ CinemaScore.

While the horror release found strong traction, “The Social Reckoning” experienced a lackluster debut. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the drama focuses on a Facebook whistleblower who leaked incriminating documents to a Wall Street Journal reporter. The Sony Pictures release earned an estimated $5.5 million from 2,606 North American theaters and received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, alongside a B- CinemaScore from audiences.

Box Office Comparison and Holdovers

“The Social Reckoning” opened behind several holdovers in North America. The Anne Hathaway psychological thriller “Verity” secured second place with $11.5 million, marking a 64% drop from its opening weekend. Meanwhile, “Resident Evil” added $8.4 million to take third place, bringing its domestic total to $138.5 million, and the Brad Pitt survival thriller “Heart of the Beast” claimed fourth place with $7.1 million.

Jessica Chastain on Other Mommy and the Impact of Horror | Seen on the Screen with Jacqueline Coley

Industry Response to Topical Releases

Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends, addressed the performance of Sorkin’s film, noting that October is a period when studios take risks that do not always pay off. These movies that are topical in nature, sometimes they resonate with the culture, sometimes they don’t, Dergarabedian said. You don’t always know what’s going to connect with audiences.