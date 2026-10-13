Taylor Swift and The Beatles Make Billboard Chart History Together

Taylor Swift and The Beatles have converged on the Billboard charts, sharing space at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart and securing an elite milestone that separates them from every other act in chart history.

Chart Confluence on the Billboard 200

Swift’s latest project, The Life of a Showgirl, has secured its 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard reported. Simultaneously, the deluxe edition of The Beatles’ classic 1966 release, Rubber Soul, has landed at No. 4 following its own stint up top in 1966.

This concurrent charting places both musical powerhouses inside the top 10 together. More notably, Swift’s current frame at the summit pushes her career total to 100 cumulative weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With that achievement, Swift joins The Beatles as the only two acts in the history of the chart to reach the century mark for weeks spent at the top spot. The Beatles currently hold 132 weeks at No. 1.

An Era-Defining Trio in the Top 10

The latest chart data also captures a rare statistical alignment for the three acts holding the most No. 1s on the Billboard 200. For the very first time, The Beatles, Taylor Swift, and Drake occupy positions within the top 10 simultaneously, according to Billboard.

Industry analysts and chart commentators on this week’s edition of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast—hosted by Katie Atkinson and Keith Caulfield—examined the enduring dominance of these respective eras. Discussion on the program turned to whether Swift might eventually close the gap on other monumental Beatles benchmarks, such as their record 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Broader Shifting Tides on the Pop Charts

Beyond the historic album chart milestones, the current chart cycle tracks emerging contenders on the Hot 100. Tame Impala and JENNIE are gaining traction with their collaborative track “Dracula,” while artist ADÉLA secures her first Hot 100 top 10 with the viral single “Nicole Kidman.”

Meanwhile, the broader pop culture landscape continues to intersect with entertainment headlines, punctuated this week by viral attention surrounding Kelly Clarkson’s heated back-and-forth with a Brooklyn art and magic shop. As the weekly metrics demonstrate, the enduring legacy of mid-century British rock and the modern juggernaut of contemporary pop continue to dictate the rhythm of the American music industry.