US Government Spent $22M on Pro-Trump TV Ads

Between late September and mid-October 2026, the U.S. government spent nearly $22 million in taxpayer funds on television advertisements promoting President Trump and his policies, including nearly $10 million disbursed after the president publicly promised to transition funding to his outside super PAC, NPR reported.

The White House repeatedly defended the broadcasts as public service announcements intended to promote patriotism, arguing they were exempt from campaign regulations because the president is not running for office this year. A lawsuit filed by Common Cause and other organizations challenged the expenditure, arguing that the spots constituted propaganda produced with taxpayer money and lacked congressional approval.

The Funding Transition That Did Not Stop the Spots

On Oct. 5, 2026, President Trump took to Truth Social to address the mounting controversy surrounding the use of public funds for the ad campaign. In his post, he wrote that the opposition was upset because he was taking ads and “paying for them with U.S.A. money.” He added that rather than continuing that approach, he had “decided to do the Patriotic Ads, among others, and pay for them myself, and with money I raised for MAGA, Inc.”

Despite that announcement, data analyzed by AdImpact revealed that nearly $10 million in government funds was spent on ad placements after that date. The spots continued to air as the legal battle over their financing played out in federal court.

The content of the five advertisements varied widely. One featured a montage of photographs of the president accompanied by a chorus singing “love me,” while another duplicated an exact spot produced by the Trump campaign during the 2024 election cycle. Two additional spots promoted military operations in Venezuela and Iran. Every commercial concluded with a graphic displaying the words “Paid for by the U.S. Government.”

Court Order and Continued Broadcasts Into Monday Morning

On Sunday night, the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit issued a temporary ruling ordering the government to halt the campaign immediately. The ruling stated that the government “shall cancel or cause to be cancelled any slot, placement, reservation, or arrangement for the airing or dissemination of the challenged advertisements, including those placements for the evening of October 11, 2026.”

Photo: ijpr.org

Despite that directive, pro-Trump commercials aired hundreds of additional times on Sunday night and into the early morning hours of Monday. A White House official, speaking to NPR on condition of anonymity on Monday afternoon, explained that the final public service announcements aired the previous evening because the government “did not receive notice from the court in time to cancel the ad buys,” adding that outside groups would cover the cost of any future airings.

While the White House maintained that the spots were unrelated to the midterm elections next month, critics noted that the president has frequently urged voters to cast ballots as if he were personally on the ballot. NPR reported that a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found strong public disapproval of the strategy, with 86% of Americans—including 80% of Republicans—stating that using taxpayer funds for election-related television ads featuring the president or his cabinet is inappropriate.