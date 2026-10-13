AIP visa capital fuels rapid growth in New Zealand private credit

In New Zealand, the private credit sector is experiencing rapid expansion as capital from the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa flows into the domestic market.

The Bottom Line

Capital Surge: AIP capital has been committed or is currently moving through the pipeline, providing long-term funding for local firms.

AIP capital has been committed or is currently moving through the pipeline, providing long-term funding for local firms. Market Dominance: Traditional banks still control roughly 95% of New Zealand lending, leaving private credit with significant room for domestic expansion.

Traditional banks still control roughly 95% of New Zealand lending, leaving private credit with significant room for domestic expansion. Regulatory Watch: While local exposures remain transparent, international regulators warn that opacity and weak underwriting standards globally can transmit financial shocks.

Active Investor Plus Programme Fuels Domestic Expansion

The influx of alternative capital is primarily driven by the New Zealand government’s Active Investor Plus visa settings, which came into effect in April 2025. Immigration New Zealand figures show that $2.72 billion in capital had been committed and transferred by September 2, with an additional $2.215 billion in the pipeline. Growth-category applicants must invest at least $5m for three years, while Balanced applicants must invest at least $10m for five years.

Sharad Nair, founder and board member of SFS Private Wealth and an AIP visa holder himself, stated that New Zealand’s primary challenge moving forward is transitioning from mere capital attraction to long-term economic retention. “The fact is, when due diligence is being done on these individuals, Immigration New Zealand knows what their wealth looks like and knows that only a small piece of it is coming in,” Nair said. “From there on, you need to build platforms for them to interact with the opportunity.”

Private Credit vs. Traditional Bank Lending

Unlike global markets in the United States, Europe, and Australia—where private credit constitutes a substantial share of corporate borrowing—New Zealand’s commercial landscape remains dominated by major banks. Paul Carman, managing partner at Private Capital Group (PCG)—which manages about $750 million—notes that the domestic sector operates under different constraints.

Simon Pannett, portfolio manager and senior credit analyst at Harbour Asset Management, described AIP as “transformational” for the local market. He noted that private credit offers a liquidity timeframe that aligns closely with the three-year requirements of visa applicants, making it more conservative than venture capital or infrastructure funds. Furthermore, AIP rules explicitly prohibit property lending, distinguishing New Zealand’s private credit growth from real estate-heavy booms seen elsewhere.

Metric / Region New Zealand Market International Comparison Estimated Market Size Fraction of offshore markets US$1.4 trillion (US); A$200-250b (Australia) Bank Lending Share Approximately 95% of total lending 25% to 40% (US and Britain) AIP Pipeline Capital Committed or progressing N/A

Risk Assessment and Regulatory Oversight

Despite the sector’s conservative positioning in New Zealand, international watchdogs continue to monitor structural vulnerabilities. The European Central Bank noted in May that since 2025, defaults linked to opaque underwriting standards in private credit have illustrated how losses can transmit across parts of the financial industry. Across the Tasman Sea, Sarah Court said last month that there have been several troubling developments in the private credit sector, noting that the Australian private sector credit sector is worth around A$200b ($249b).

🇳🇿 NEW ZEALAND ACTIVE INVESTOR PLUS VISA | Growth & Balanced Categories Explained

Domestically, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand maintains active engagement with local private credit firms through its regular liaison programme. A Reserve Bank spokesperson stated that because local banks have limited direct lending exposure to private credit funds—focusing instead on businesses backed by those firms—interconnectedness remains transparent and manageable. However, Dr Claire Matthews, head of school and dean of the School of Accountancy, Economics and Finance at Massey University, emphasized that investors must carefully evaluate security structures and avoid overconcentration.

“There is a place for these entities, but it really comes down to making sure that they are getting appropriate security to cover the lending that they’re doing, and assessing those loans well,” Dr Matthews said.

As the first Growth-category investment periods begin expiring from 2028, local fund managers and policy experts will watch closely to see whether incoming foreign capital successfully transitions into enduring domestic investment relationships.