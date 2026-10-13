Kerala Assembly Welcomes Resolution Demanding Removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

In an unprecedented political move, the Kerala Legislative Assembly passed a special resolution demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This marks the first time in Indian history that a state legislature has passed such a resolution against the nation’s top election official.

The Mechanics of the Resolution and Legislative Divide

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan introduced the resolution on Monday, utilizing Rule 118 of the assembly rules. The move secured support from the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The assembly’s three BJP members opposed the measure.

Discussions on the floor also featured sharp political exchanges. The 140-member house comprises 102 UDF legislators, 35 LDF members, and 3 BJP representatives. Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan pressed for an amendment to modify a reference in the text from “hundreds of thousands” to “crores” of voters affected by administrative flaws.

Grievances Over Voter List Transparency and Electoral Autonomy

The resolution centers on concerns regarding the credibility of the Election Commission of India. Lawmakers pointed to serious structural flaws in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, arguing that software transparency failures and the exclusion of eligible citizens directly threaten constitutional democracy. The Chief Minister emphasized that two election commissioners had reportedly expressed dissent over commission operations, cautioning that tampering with voter lists risks subverting the popular mandate.

Beyond demanding Kumar’s removal, the assembly’s text calls for structural reform in how future election commissioners are selected. The proposed oversight panel would expand to include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and a representative from the Supreme Court.

Wider Repercussions and Expatriate Solidarity

The legislative action has reverberated far beyond Thiruvananthapuram. Left-wing student organizations organized fresh protests in Delhi, seeking permits to gather at Jantar Mantar while opposition parties convene strategy meetings. Meanwhile, international voices have also entered the debate; Pravasi Welfare Bahrain issued a formal statement welcoming Kerala’s stance and urging the central government to take the state legislature’s warning seriously to safeguard the voting rights of millions of overseas Indian citizens.

Photo: News18 Malayalam