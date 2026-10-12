Missouri October Heat May Challenge Record Highs This Week

Unusual October heat is sweeping across Missouri this week, bringing summerlike temperatures that threaten to challenge longstanding records before a sharp weather shift returns cooler weather to the region.

Daytime highs are projected to surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday, sitting roughly 15 to 20 degrees above climatological average. The unseasonable warmth is being driven by a ridge of high pressure and warm air pushing into the region.

Jordan Didio, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield, noted that the persistent warmth places some records in jeopardy. Missourinet reported the weather update detailing the upcoming temperature anomaly. “We’re about 15 to 20 degrees above our climatological average,” Didio said. “We may tie them, we may break these records, but they’ll come very close either way.”

High Pressure Drives Record-Threatening Temperatures

The atmospheric setup relies on a ridge of high pressure and warm air moving into the region.

According to the National Weather Service, this will produce temperatures around 90 and even the low 90s really across the entire area. “That’s going to produce temperatures around 90 and even the low 90s really across the entire area,” Didio said. “Those are going to challenge some daily record high temperatures.”

Forecasters emphasize that these temperatures will challenge some daily record high temperatures.

Approaching Cold Front Brings Sharp Autumn Cooldown

The unseasonable conditions will not stick around for long. Forecasters are tracking chances for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday, which could usher in much cooler weather by the end of the week.

The incoming system will open the door for much cooler air to filter in by the end of the week. “Behind that system as we get into Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you could see potentially much cooler temperatures,” Didio said. “We’re talking about temperatures in the 60s or even 70s.”

This transition will create a temperature swing of roughly 20 to 25 degrees from the early-week heat.

Fall Weather Returns for the Weekend

As the weather clears out heading into the weekend, residents will experience potentially much cooler temperatures. The expected weekend highs in the 60s or even 70s.

Meteorologists will continue monitoring the progression of the mid-week disturbance to refine regional temperature forecasts as the week progresses.