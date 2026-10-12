Ben Proud Wins Enhanced Games And $375,000 Despite Doping Ban

Ben Proud traded his prestige for an immediate financial windfall when he stepped onto the blocks at the Enhanced Games in Las Vegas, as reported by Asahi Shimbun. The British swimmer, who won silver in the men’s 50-meter freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics, took part in the doping-permissive international athletic competition in May.

The Financial Realities Driving Athletes to Doping-Permissive Contests

For Proud, the motivation to cross a line he had previously avoided came down to securing his family’s financial future. Despite his achievements, the British competitor felt his career offered no long-term economic stability. “I haven’t done anything that would be a problem,” Proud stated in an official interview, describing his initial hesitation when taking a banned substance for the first time.

The event offered terms that traditional sports governing bodies cannot match. Competitors received a monthly salary leading up to the event, alongside guaranteed payouts of $50,000 for swimmers reaching the final. Expenses including medical care, transportation, and food were fully covered. Winners in swimming and track events took home $250,000.

Proud walked away from a single day of competition with a total of $375,000 after winning events like the 50-meter butterfly. “It’s like someone left a winning lottery ticket on your doorstep,” Proud said. “With this, I can guarantee a good life for my mother and my future family.”

Global Sports Authorities Draw the Line on Enhanced Competition

World Aquatics made its position clear, establishing a policy to ban any athletes and support staff associated with the Enhanced Games from its sanctioned competitions. Yet that regulatory wall failed to deter participants facing deep financial anxiety.

Organizers of the Las Vegas event revealed that 38 of the 42 competing athletes engaged in doping behavior. Furthermore, 90 percent of the 36 participants who agreed to clinical testing utilized testosterone to enhance muscle growth, laying bare the economic pressures that push elite competitors away from regulated sports and into unregulated arenas.