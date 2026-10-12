President Donald Trump defended an agreement to lift sanctions on Russian oil exports and bring Russian diesel to global markets, countering fierce domestic and international blowback.

Domestic Opposition and Allegations of Breaking the Law

The Trump administration’s decision to ease sanctions on Russian fuel last week triggered immediate bipartisan pushback. U.S. senators from both sides of the aisle urged the administration to reverse course. Reuters reported that lawmakers argued the agreement appears to violate U.S. law barring imports of Russian energy until Moscow ends its aggression against Ukraine.

NBC News reported that outgoing Republican Senator Thom Tillis told “Meet the Press” that the president’s decision “may be breaking the law.” Tillis warned that the deal could jeopardize his support for year-end congressional funding and put American lives at risk by funding Russian mercenaries and ties with Iran.

Conversely, Republican Representative Thomas Massie defended the move. NBC News noted that Massie, who originally voted against the 2022 sanctions bill because he believed it would drive up domestic energy prices, expressed relief that Trump came around to that reality.

President Trump maintained that while the U.S. could restrict oil, the rest of the world would be greatly affected. He declared on social media that he made the right choice for the American people, emphasizing his “America First” stance.

Global Repercussions and Transnational Condemnation

International leaders sharply criticized the sanctions waiver, pointing to the financial lifeline it provides Moscow. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney slammed the agreement during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warning that it directly contradicts allied efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in Europe.

Meanwhile, European officials offered a mixed perspective on the unfolding diplomatic turbulence. The Kyiv Independent noted that Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze suggested the European Union should first look at its own track record on sanctions before criticizing Washington, pointing to a recent decision to delist two Russian oligarchs. However, German European Affairs Minister Gunther Krichbaum called the deal “not our way,” warning that every euro and dollar flowing into Putin’s cash register helps finance weapons production against Ukraine.

Photo: The Kyiv Independent

In Kyiv, the reaction was severe. NPR reported that Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign policy committee, called the diesel deal a “betrayal.” Merezhko emphasized the devastating impact of ongoing Russian strikes on critical infrastructure as the country prepares for a difficult winter.

Official / Nation Stance on U.S.–Russia Diesel Deal Source Reference President Donald Trump (U.S.) Defends deal as necessary to lower fuel prices and help American farmers and ranchers. Reuters Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) Warns the deal may break the law and endanger American security. NBC News Prime Minister Mark Carney (Canada) Slams the agreement, stating it helps finance Russia’s war against Ukraine. Source 5 Oleksandr Merezhko (Ukraine Parliament) Characterizes the agreement as a betrayal amid relentless attacks on infrastructure. NPR

Disputed Impacts on Fuel Prices and Infrastructure

The White House justified the sanctions relief as a necessary measure to combat soaring energy costs. High fuel prices have threatened Republican prospects in the upcoming November 3 midterm elections.

Photo: NBC News

Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy argued over the weekend regarding Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries, with Trump asserting that Kyiv requires a fresh leader while Zelenskiy committed to conducting a vote provided Moscow accepts a 60-day truce. On Sunday, Trump announced that both nations had reached an accord to suspend strikes targeting each other’s energy grids.

NPR reported that Zelenskiy expressed willingness to organize elections if there is a 60-day total ceasefire, but noted that Ukrainian infrastructure is being hit practically each day.