Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at UK wildlife park

Emergency services rushed to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster at approximately 1:35 p.m. Saturday following reports of an attack inside a tiger enclosure.

Fatal Saturday Attack at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A man died Saturday after entering a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England, according to South Yorkshire Police. Paramedics and emergency responders were dispatched immediately, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside the Land of the Tigers Reserve

The park, which opened in 2009, features a specialized “Land of the Tigers” attraction that debuted in 2011. The area is designed as a 2-acre reserve for endangered Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers. The site includes a 300-meter raised walkway intended for public viewing of the animals as they move through woodland and grassland areas.

Witness Accounts of the Breach

Witness Ella Ford described seeing the man climb onto the enclosure’s barriers before jumping inside.

“He climbed up onto the barriers onto like a metal bar and, next thing you know, he just jumped in and then he, like, crawled towards in front of the tiger, where the tiger is perched, and just lay there,” Ford said. She added that the animal approached the man and grabbed him while he shouted for help.

Park Evacuation and Police Investigation

Following the attack, the wildlife park was evacuated, and police maintained a presence at the site throughout Saturday night to conduct an investigation.

In a statement posted to its website, the park noted, “We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened.”

Police confirmed that the tiger involved in the incident remained within the enclosure and sustained no injuries.

Global Precedents in Zoological Security

The event mirrors previous security breaches at zoological facilities globally. In 2016, a zookeeper was fatally attacked by a Malayan tiger at a Florida zoo after entering the facility’s night house. Other incidents have involved members of the public intentionally bypassing safety measures, including a 2012 incident at the Bronx Zoo where a man jumped over two fences—including an electrified barrier—to enter a tiger enclosure. More recently, in 2024, a woman was observed jumping a fence to taunt a tiger at the Cohanzick Zoo in New Jersey.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man involved in the Yorkshire incident, and the park remains under investigation by local law enforcement.