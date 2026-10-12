Renee Zhan Directs V/H/S/Mixtape Segment with Jim Henson Puppets

Animator Renee Zhan has directed a new segment titled Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance for Shudder’s horror anthology film V/H/S/Mixtape, featuring original puppets crafted by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

What You Need to Know About the Puppet Segment

London-based director Renee Zhan helms the Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance segment, which blends puppetry, musicals, and horror.

The production utilizes original puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

The project forms part of Shudder’s ninth installment in the horror franchise, titled V/H/S/Mixtape.

Puppetry Meets Musical Horror in Shudder Franchise Entry

Blinkink revealed that London-based director and animator Renee Zhan directed a new contribution to Shudder’s horror anthology franchise. The project, titled Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance, incorporates original puppets from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Shudder houses the release as part of V/H/S/Mixtape, the ninth film within the V/H/S franchise. Production credits for the anthology film are shared among Be Afraid Media, Bloody Disgusting, Cinepocalypse Productions, Image Nation Films, Shudder, Speed Demon and Spooky Pictures.

The latest installment takes the franchise in a new musical direction. The film explores the darker side of music, sound and rhythm through a collection of new horror stories. Zhan’s Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance is set in a studio attempting to reboot a long-cancelled puppet show with a mysterious past, turning the familiar world of children’s television into something considerably more unsettling.

Director Background and Creative Approach

“Puppets, musicals and horror are all the things I love, so it was a dream to combine the three into one mad film,” Zhan stated. “And even more so to work inside the legendary Jim Henson Creature Shop and bring some puppets to life with the best in the world.”

Zhan’s professional background spans stop-motion, 2D animation, puppetry, and live-action filmmaking. Previous directorial work includes the 2019 short film Reneepoptosis, which earned the Sundance Jury Prize for Animated Short. Zhan’s wider filmography has screened at international events including Sundance, TIFF, SXSW, and Annecy.

Production Background of the V/H/S Anthology Series

V/H/S/Mixtape explores the darker side of music, sound and rhythm through a collection of new horror stories.

Project Element Detail Director Renee Zhan Segment Title Dance, Dance, Dance, Dance Puppet Provider Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Parent Franchise V/H/S (Ninth Film) Platform Shudder

Audiences can stream V/H/S/Mixtape on Shudder, while further examples of Zhan’s animation and commercial work remain accessible through blinkink.co.uk.