Bully Ray Praises LA Knight and Roman Reigns After Money in the Bank

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed LA Knight fans following the “Megastar’s” World Heavyweight Championship loss to Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank stating on Busted Open Radio that Knight delivered the performance of his career, though he emphasized that the success required Roman Reigns standing across the ring.

While Knight failed to capture the championship, many across the industry and fans believed he put on one of the best matches of his career. Bully Ray praised Knight’s efforts during the event, telling listeners on “Busted Open Radio” that the “Megastar” knocked it out of the park and stepped up to the plate to do frickin’ awesome work.

Praising Both Competitors

Bully Ray made it clear that while Knight deserved immense credit for his performance, the match’s exceptional quality was specifically tied to his opponent. He noted that while Knight could have had a really good night against other top stars like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, or Cody Rhodes, his career-best professional wrestling performance happened because Roman Reigns was standing across from him.

Both men exceeded expectations during the bout, with Bully Ray labeling everything about the match as phenomenal. Particular praise was given to the storytelling surrounding the commentary desk, which ultimately led to a false finish after Knight sent Reigns crashing through it.

Event Sequencing and Fan Investment

The veteran also highlighted the strategic decision to put Reigns versus Knight on first. According to Bully Ray, opening the show allowed Reigns to remain unconcerned about a cash-in while in character and successfully made Knight feel important.

That placement provided Knight with complete emotional investment from the crowd, delivering the exact backing he required on a night that ultimately lined up as perfectly for him as Mexico did for Penta.