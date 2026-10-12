Rodolfo Martinez-Madrigal Arrested After Orland High-Speed Chase and Ghost Gun Discard

On October 10, at approximately 2:05 p.m., a high-speed vehicle pursuit through Orland, California, reached speeds of about 85 mph and ended with the arrest of 35-year-old Rodolfo Martinez-Madrigal after he abandoned his car and attempted to flee on foot, according to the Orland Police Department.

Executive Summary: High-Speed Evasion and Ghost Gun Recovery

The Arrest: Rodolfo Martinez-Madrigal was taken into custody by the Orland Police Department with assistance from K-9 Remi following a vehicle and foot pursuit that reached about 85 mph.

Rodolfo Martinez-Madrigal was taken into custody by the Orland Police Department with assistance from K-9 Remi following a vehicle and foot pursuit that reached about 85 mph. Contraband Seized: Investigators recovered components of a disassembled, unserialized 9mm ghost gun along the pursuit route, alongside a loaded 31-round magazine.

Investigators recovered components of a disassembled, unserialized 9mm ghost gun along the pursuit route, alongside a loaded 31-round magazine. Charges Filed: Martinez-Madrigal was booked into the Glenn County Jail on multiple felony charges, including evading police, kidnapping, and weapons violations.

Orland Police Pursuit Details and Suspect Background

Officers patrolling the area spotted Martinez-Madrigal driving a white 2015 Infiniti with a female passenger near County Road 23 and Highway 99W. Law enforcement personnel recognized Martinez-Madrigal as an unlicensed driver on parole, noting his history involving firearms and stolen vehicles. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Martinez-Madrigal refused to yield and fled south onto Highway 99W.

During the ensuing chase, officers observed the driver discarding multiple items from the vehicle. Subsequent investigations confirmed that Martinez-Madrigal was actively disassembling an unserialized 9mm firearm—commonly referred to as a ghost gun—and throwing the individual parts along the route. Authorities also located a loaded 31-round magazine discarded during the route.

Dead-End Termination and Passenger Cooperation

The pursuit concluded when Martinez-Madrigal turned west onto County Road 31, a thoroughfare that terminates in a dead end. Abandoning the white Infiniti, the suspect fled on foot into the surrounding area. The female passenger remained inside the stationary vehicle, surrendered immediately, and cooperated with investigating officers. Police noted that she stated she had repeatedly urged Martinez-Madrigal to stop, but he refused.

With the deployment of Orland Police Department K-9 Remi, officers tracked and located Martinez-Madrigal following a brief foot pursuit. He surrendered and was subsequently transported to the Glenn County Jail.

Charges and Booking at Glenn County Facility

Jail records indicate that Martinez-Madrigal faces a comprehensive slate of charges stemming from the afternoon incident. The formal allegations logged by the Orland Police Department include felony evading, kidnapping, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, destruction of evidence, violating parole, and resisting arrest.

Incident Parameter Details Date and Time October 10, approx. 2:05 p.m. Location Orland, CA (Highway 99W to County Road 31) Suspect Rodolfo Martinez-Madrigal (35) Peak Pursuit Speed About 85 mph Recovered Evidence Disassembled unserialized 9mm ghost gun components, loaded 31-round magazine Detention Facility Glenn County Jail

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