UVMMC Unions Ratify New Contracts, Averting Strike Under Leaders DiVita and Berkowitz

More than 2,000 employees at University of Vermont Medical Center voted to ratify new union contracts, narrowly averting a strike. The agreements cover two separate bargaining units representing 3,300 total workers who negotiated jointly to address workplace staffing levels and wage adjustments.

Negotiations between the hospital and the unions—the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals and UVMMC Support Staff United—began in April. The resulting contracts establish binding parameters for departmental staffing decisions while hospital parent network UVM Health institutes broader expense-reduction layoffs across its system. More than 89% of voting members approved the new labor pacts.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Staffing Protections: Licensed nurse assistants, lab technicians, and surgical equipment sterilizers secured mandatory input mechanisms for departmental staffing levels.

Licensed nurse assistants, lab technicians, and surgical equipment sterilizers secured mandatory input mechanisms for departmental staffing levels. Compensation Structure: Covered workers receive a cumulative 7% wage increase over a two-year timeline, with targeted adjustments for employees in chronically understaffed specialty units.

Joint Bargaining and Staffing Reform at UVM Medical Center

Nicole DiVita, president of the technical professionals’ union, characterized the coordinated bargaining effort as a vital measure to protect patient care standards amid broader institutional downsizing. Jacob Berkowitz, president of UVMMC Support Staff United, joined in leading the workforce through the negotiations, which ultimately yielded structural changes to how the hospital manages floor-level personnel numbers.

Under the terms approved by the technical professionals, the timeline for implementing and enforcing updated staffing plans on hospital floors drops from 18 months down to six months. Meanwhile, the support staff agreement establishes formal employee participation in departmental staffing decisions for the first time. Licensed nursing assistants and mental health technicians also successfully eliminated cross-departmental temporary assignments.

Contract Element Support Staff Unit Technical Professionals Unit Total Approval Rate >89% of voting members >89% of voting members Staffing Plan Enforcement Departmental input established Implementation window shortened to 6 months Wage Increase Timeline 7% total over 2 years 7% total over 2 years Expiration Date April 2028 July 2028

Wages, Specialty Adjustments, and Healthcare System Friction

While the unions initially pushed for shorter renegotiation cycles, both agreements secure a combined 7% wage increase over two years, incorporating standard cost-of-living adjustments. Higher wage increases were allocated specifically to members working in departments heavily reliant on traveling staff, such as respiratory therapy and magnetic resonance imaging units. Proposals for supplemental incentive pay during acute staffing shortages were dropped during final bargaining sessions.

Broader political and systemic priorities also marked the joint negotiations. Union representatives urged the hospital to pledge against lobbying efforts targeting statewide universal healthcare and to source dairy products through the Migrant Justice Milk with Dignity program. According to union statements, the hospital agreed instead to co-author a joint public statement addressing structural challenges within the healthcare system while continuing dialogue regarding the dairy sourcing initiative.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The ratified agreements establish administrative stability for the institution through the middle of the decade. The support staff contract remains active until its expiration in April 2028, while the technical professionals contract extends through July 2028. Hospital president Dr. Steven Leffler expressed gratitude for the sustained engagement at the bargaining table, while hospital administration officials did not immediately issue additional commentary following the final vote tallies.

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