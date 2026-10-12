Google and TED launch initiative seeking AI ideas from educators

Google and the nonprofit media organization TED launched a global initiative seeking input from elementary, secondary, and higher education instructors on artificial intelligence in teaching and learning, with submissions open until November 15, according to a news release. Five selected educators will present their ideas at TED’s annual conference in San Diego next March.

Educators Target AI Integration Conversations

The initiative aims to address a growing concern among professionals in the classroom. Much of the discourse surrounding artificial intelligence in education has been shaped by figures operating outside the actual learning environment.

“So much of the conversation around AI in education is being led by people operating outside of the field. That’s backwards; educators should be leading that conversation,” Logan Smalley, TED’s head of learning and education, stated in a public release.

The program targets teachers at all tiers of instruction who already use artificial intelligence in their daily curriculum development or classroom teaching. Participants begin by completing a free, hourlong online professional development workshop that launched on October 5.

The Selection Process and Workshop Structure

The self-paced Idea Workshop consists of three distinct modules. These lessons guide participants in identifying a compelling topic, drawing directly from their professional experiences, and structuring their core concepts into a presentation framework.

Completing the workshop grants attendees access to TED’s public speaking course alongside Google’s AI Educator Series resources. Educators have until November 15 to submit their formal proposals for review by TED’s selection team.

Five participants will ultimately be chosen to build and deliver talks during a dedicated community-stage session at TED2027 in San Diego next March. Those final presentations will also debut on TED’s digital publishing platform.

Broader Industry Training Initiatives

This program arrives as numerous large-scale technology and labor partnerships attempt to address AI competency across the educational sector. In July 2025, the American Federation of Teachers, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthology launched a $23 million initiative designed to provide AI training and certification opportunities to 400,000 educators by the year 2030.

While that training partnership focuses heavily on building foundational technical skills for educators, the TED and Google collaboration emphasizes sharing firsthand classroom experiences with a wider public audience.

TED’s global media platform registered more than 1.7 billion views and listens in 2025, according to internal impact reports.

Involving Students and Practitioners in Policy

The discussion regarding who dictates classroom AI policy has expanded beyond teaching staff. District leaders and students attending the Bridges conference in July emphasized the vital importance of involving students directly in decisions regarding classroom expectations, policies, and curriculum design, pushing back against exclusively top-down directives.

“Educators at every level, from primary schools to universities, are experiencing firsthand the opportunities and challenges this profoundly powerful technology is creating in this profoundly important field,” Smalley stated.