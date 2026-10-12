Dave Hakstol in Talks to Become Arizona State Hockey Coach

Dave Hakstol is in discussions to become the next head hockey coach at Arizona State, a development reported by the Grand Forks Herald. Hakstol, currently serving as an assistant coach for the Colorado Avalanche, has been granted permission to speak with the Sun Devils regarding their coaching vacancy.

The Avalanche Practice Rink to the Sun Devils Search

The coaching discussions unfold as Arizona State works to stabilize its hockey program. The university has informed other candidates that they are no longer in the running, narrowing its focus toward Hakstol. Hakstol remains with the Avalanche in Dallas, where he was on the ice for a team practice Monday morning, according to the Grand Forks Herald reporting.

Arizona State has been searching for an interim coach to fill in for Greg Powers. The university placed Powers on paid administrative leave on Sept. 30 as administrators probe a team workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich on life support. It remains unclear whether the university intends to offer a full-time job or an interim role. An Arizona State spokesperson stated that the interim coach will pick his own coaching staff.

Evaluating the Transition to Tempe

The Sun Devils currently hold a 2-2 record after splitting opening series against Lindenwood and Holy Cross. Mike Corbett has served as the acting head coach during the initial games. The squad travels to face UMass Lowell this weekend.

Hakstol brings a deep collegiate and professional resume to the potential opening. He previously served as the head coach at the University of North Dakota from 2004 to 2015, guiding the Fighting Hawks to seven NCAA Frozen Fours across 11 seasons. He left the college ranks in 2015 to take the helm of the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, later coaching the Seattle Kraken and holding assistant roles with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche. During his tenure with Seattle, Hakstol earned recognition as a Jack Adams Award finalist for NHL Coach of the Year after leading the second-year franchise to within a single game of the Western Conference Final.