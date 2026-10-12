Ammi Burke caused damage to own reputation, Labour Court told

Solicitor Ammi Burke appealed her November 2019 dismissal from Arthur Cox LLP before the Labour Court, where legal representatives argued she caused damage to her own reputation through rigid work hours, interpersonal friction, and protracted legal challenges.

The Bottom Line

Ammi Burke is seeking reinstatement to her former banking practice associate role at Arthur Cox LLP following her dismissal on November 12, 2019.

Arthur Cox legal counsel Peter Ward told the Labour Court that Burke received a €70,000 ex gratia payment equivalent to one year’s salary at the time of her termination.

The Labour Court hearing follows prior dismissals of Burke’s claims by the Workplace Relations Commission in April 2022 and subsequent judicial reviews.

Labour Court Hears Arguments Over 2019 Dismissal

The Labour Court convened to hear Ammi Burke’s appeal against the Workplace Relations Commission’s April 2022 decision, which had dismissed her claim of unfair dismissal. Burke, a native of Castlebar, County Mayo, originally joined Arthur Cox as a trainee solicitor in May 2016 before qualifying into the firm’s banking practice group in January 2019. Peter Ward, counsel for Arthur Cox, stated to the court that Burke’s employment was terminated due to a complete breakdown of trust and confidence between the parties.

Mr. Ward asserted that Burke could not have been more damaging to herself through her subsequent actions and approach to litigation. The firm maintained that a decision was made to terminate her contract with immediate effect without a formal disciplinary process due to her overall disposition, demeanour, and behavioural patterns. Upon her dismissal, Burke was given three months’ pay in lieu of notice alongside an ex gratia payment of €70,000, which represented one year of her salary and was accepted by her at the time.

Disputed Workplace Conduct and Interpersonal Friction

Testimony provided by former legal partner Ultan Shannon detailed mounting internal concerns regarding Burke’s integration within the banking division. Mr. Shannon stated that he had initially advocated for Burke to join his group, but noted she developed a reputation for having significant run-ins with senior colleagues. He described encounters involving senior partner Gráinne Hennessy and partner Kevin Lynch, highlighting instances where staff members expressed shock and frustration at Burke’s interpersonal responses.

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Mr. Shannon recounted an incident where Mr. Lynch thanked Burke for working late on a project, to which she allegedly replied that she would not have to do so if his team completed their assigned tasks. Furthermore, Mr. Shannon noted that Burke exhibited an unusually rigid adherence to working hours for a newly qualified solicitor, consistently attempting to finish her workday between 9:00 AM and 5:30 PM.

Contrasting Accounts of Procedural Fairness

In her submission to the Labour Court, Burke maintained that she had an unblemished record. She stated that she received no prior warnings or disciplinary notices regarding her work output before being informed by the HR director that her termination was a no fault dismissal where she had not done anything wrong.

Burke argued that reinstatement is the only just and equitable redress available to repair the damage inflicted on her career by the dismissal. She contended that there are no insurmountable barriers to her return, noting a high turnover of partners at Arthur Cox since 2019, including the departure of several individuals involved in the original dispute. Conversely, Arthur Cox’s legal team described her bid for reinstatement as absurd, citing prolonged picketing outside their Dublin offices by members of the Burke family, extensive litigation, and a 2024 Court of Appeal judgment describing related conduct as egregious.

Key Metric / Detail Arthur Cox Submission Ammi Burke Submission Employment Duration Trainee from May 2016; Associate from Jan 2019 Unblemished performance record Termination Terms Immediate termination with 3 months pay and €70,000 ex gratia Dismissed without warning, cause, or documentary evidence Requested Remedy Opposition to reinstatement due to shattered trust Reinstatement to former role as sole equitable redress

Outstanding Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

At the opening of the proceedings, the Labour Court rejected an application filed by Burke seeking an adjournment pending a forthcoming ruling from the Court of Appeal. The current hearing was adjourned following initial submissions and is scheduled to resume on Tuesday to hear further evidence from both parties.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.