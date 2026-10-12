Andy Burnham Confirms Kremlin Role in 2016 Brexit Vote

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirmed Kremlin involvement in the country’s 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, marking the first public acknowledgment by a British prime minister of Russia’s role in the country’s divisive Brexit campaign.

Speaking on the political podcast The Rest is Politics, Burnham revealed that upon entering Downing Street, he specifically asked whether Moscow had targeted the 2016 vote. He was given “the clear answer that, yes, there was.”

Downing Street Backpedals Amid Westminster Backlash

The remarks immediately triggered intense political friction in Westminster. Downing Street officials spent Monday trying to clarify the comments. A spokesman said that on past form, it was “inconceivable” Russia had not tried to meddle in Brexit, but played down there being direct evidence that it had actually done so.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty reinforced that stance during morning media rounds. Doughty stated that while Russia had “certainly” attempted to influence the democratic process, the Kremlin’s efforts had not succeeded. Doughty noted that Russia is spending £1.5 billion this year alone on disinformation and propaganda.

Opposition figures seized on the remarks. The pro-Brexit campaign group Britain Unbound denounced the Prime Minister’s statements as “another crude attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the decision that the British people made in 2016,” adding that it was insulting to suggest voters were easily duped. Later on Monday afternoon in the House of Commons, facing questioning from opposition MPs, Burnham formally declared his “respect” for the referendum result.

Broader European Disinformation Campaigns

Burnham tied his domestic revelations to a wider continental pattern, pointing out similar disruptions observed in France and Germany. During a recent visit to Germany to meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Prime Minister discussed how Russian misinformation targets European politics.

Photo: BBC

Burnham said: “These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia.”