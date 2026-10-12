The Türkiye Belediyeler Birliği (Union of Municipalities of Turkey, or TBB) is heading to an extraordinary election, marking its third leadership vote in the span of two years.

An Extraordinary Vote in Ankara Amid Leadership Turmoil

The high-stakes assembly is scheduled for Thursday, October 15, at 14:30 local time at the InterContinental Grand Ankara Hotel. The recurring votes stem from a sequence of detentions affecting the union’s elected leadership. Following the 2024 local elections, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu assumed the TBB presidency before his March 23, 2025 detention, which prompted the assembly to elect Adana Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Zeydan Karalar as his deputy. Karalar’s subsequent detention triggered another election won by Mersin Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Vahap Seçer, setting up this week’s vote. The previous TBB election had taken place on May 2, 2026, where Seçer received the highest number of votes to become Union President.

Following his nomination, Büyükakın took to social media to acknowledge the announcement. “As the People’s Alliance, we will continue to work shoulder to shoulder and produce services in unity and solidarity for both Kocaeli and our country,” he wrote.

Photo: Sözcü Gazetesi

Shifting Council Mathematics and Opposition Fractures

While the union has remained under opposition control for roughly two and a half years, this extraordinary meeting carries a probability of shifting the administration back to the People’s Alliance. The TBB Municipal Assembly breakdown places the Justice and Development Party (AKP) at 304 seats, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) at 261, the Yeni Parti at 131, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) at 57, the DEM Party at 56, the New Welfare Party (Yeniden Refah Partisi) at 9, and the İYİ Party at 3.

If the CHP and the Yeni Parti fail to forge a consensus around a joint candidate, the AKP and MHP’s candidate is expected to be elected. Meanwhile, the strategic posture of the DEM Party’s 56 delegates remains a subject of curiosity.

Photo: Cumhuriyet

The political fallout from recent local municipal deputy elections continues to reverberate through opposition ranks. CHP Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Müslim Sarı addressed recent developments during a press conference at his party’s Mersin Provincial Directorate. Bunun hiçbir izahı yoktur. Sarı also addressed the Eyüpsultan mayoral deputy election, where the party entered with 23 municipal council members and secured 19 votes against 16 alongside two invalid votes, noting, Çok rahat kazanmamız gereken seçimi ucu ucuna ve zorla kazanıyoruz. Bunun izah edilebilir bir yanı yoktur.

Looking Ahead to Thursday’s Assembly

With the extraordinary meeting slated for Thursday afternoon at the InterContinental Grand Ankara Hotel, all eyes turn to the assembly floor to see whether the opposition can bridge its divides or if the People’s Alliance successfully reclaims the union’s reins. As municipal delegations converge on Ankara, the outcome will redefine the institutional voice of local government across Turkey.