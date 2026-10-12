WhatsApp Login Ban: Old Operating Systems Blocked

Meta sperrt Nutzerinnen und Nutzer mit alten Betriebssystemen künftig aus WhatsApp aus, wobei laut Blick ein unüberspringbarer Warnhinweis auf dem Bildschirm ein sofortiges Systemupdate erfordert, bevor der Zugriff auf den Messenger wieder möglich ist.

When Unpatched Software Threatens Encryption

The messaging platform relies on end-to-end encryption to secure communications between senders and recipients. Yet that protection fails if the underlying device is compromised. According to details reported by t3n, attackers exploit known vulnerabilities in unpatched operating systems to inject malware that intercepts data before WhatsApp can encrypt it. t3n noted that this security risk affects every application on the device, not just the messenger. t-online added that an outdated operating system effectively becomes the weakest link in a user’s digital security chain.

Android 6 and iOS 15.5 Thresholds

While the exact operating system versions that trigger the new login barrier vary as Meta updates its server-side filters, recent policy shifts outline clear minimums. BornCity reported that Android 6.0 has served as the baseline for Google-powered devices since September 8, 2026. For Apple users, the threshold shifts on November 30, 2026, when the minimum requirement rises to iOS 15.5, up from the previous minimum of iOS 15.1 noted by BornCity and earlier reports. Heute pointed out that older models such as the iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, 6, and 6 Plus cannot support these newer iOS versions and face permanent exclusion.

Server-Side Enforcements and Hardware Demands

The blocking mechanism operates entirely on the server side, meaning users do not need to download a new app version from an app store to trigger the enforcement, Heute reported. t-online explained that the messenger’s servers verify the device’s system data during every connection attempt and reject authentication for non-compliant software. Users trapped behind the full-screen warning cannot bypass the prompt. According to Heute, individuals whose hardware cannot handle the required software updates must purchase a newer smartphone to regain access to their accounts.

Photo: t3n

Checking System Status and Securing Backups

Users looking to verify their current system status can locate the information through standard device menus, as outlined by Blick. iPhone owners find their version under Settings, General, and About, while Android users check under Settings and About Phone. BornCity recommended that anyone performing a system update or preparing for a device migration should back up their messaging history first by navigating to Settings, Chats, and Chat Backup within the app.

Photo: Heute