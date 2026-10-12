Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared on Monday, October 12, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not “deserve” a truce to organize a presidential election, pushing back against a surprise energy infrastructure ceasefire proposal announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Lavrov Rejects Trump-Backed Energy Truce and Election Respite

Speaking at a news conference earlier this week, Sergei Lavrov dismissed the Ukrainian leader’s call for a temporary halt in hostilities. Volodymyr Zelensky had recently pushed for a 60-day ceasefire with Russia to clear the path for national elections, following an appeal from Donald Trump to change the president in Ukraine. But Moscow’s top diplomat made it clear that the Kremlin holds deep skepticism toward any temporary pause.

“I don’t think he deserves this respite, I don’t think we are going to once more let ourselves be bought by assurances and promises,” Lavrov stated during the press conference.

The Kremlin adopted a similarly evasive stance on Monday, refusing to confirm whether an energy infrastructure ceasefire with Kyiv had genuinely been agreed upon despite Washington’s announcement.

Zelensky Accuses Moscow of Rejecting the Agreement

On the ground, the military reality starkly contradicts the notion of an active standstill. Volodymyr Zelensky stated on X that it is becoming “increasingly evident” that Russia has outright rejected the energy tryst proposed by the United States.

According to the Ukrainian leadership, Russian forces struck six separate energy infrastructures across the country on Monday alone. The persistent aerial bombardment continues to take a severe toll on the civilian population in what remains the deadliest armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

The human cost of the ongoing escalation was underscored near the front lines in eastern Ukraine on Monday. A Russian strike near Kramatorsk killed at least three members of the same family, local authorities reported.

Actor / Official Stance on Ceasefire Key Development Donald Trump (U.S. President) Proposed U.S. initiative Announced a surprise energy infrastructure ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow. Sergei Lavrov (Russian Foreign Minister) Rejected Stated Zelensky does not deserve a respite; refused to bite on guarantees. Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian President) Supported / Claimed breach Proposed a 60-day truce for elections; accused Russia of striking six energy sites on Monday.

As diplomatic friction mounts between Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv over the viability of a protected energy grid, the escalation of strikes near eastern strongholds like Kramatorsk signals that both sides remain locked in a military dynamic far removed from any negotiated pause.