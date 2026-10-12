2027 Chevy Colorado Brings Back Desert Boss Edition and New TurboMax Engine

Chevrolet is bringing back a familiar off-road package for its midsize truck lineup, confirming that the Desert Boss Special Edition will return for the 2027 model year. The resurrected package introduces a dealer-installed option code while expanding heavy-duty trail equipment to the ZR2 trim.

For the upcoming model year, Chevrolet is adjusting how buyers access its most rugged equipment configurations.

Dealer-Installed Off-Road Hardware Package

The 2027 Chevy Colorado Desert Boss Special Edition will be tagged with RPO code PDK. Unlike the original package, the new iteration will be offered as an LPO-level option, meaning it is set up as a dealer-installed accessory package.

The package includes several distinct equipment additions, identified by their specific RPO codes:

Off-Road Front Bumper Package (BPH)

Off Road Lighting Package (PCL)

Multimatic Jounce Control Dampers (RWF)

Tech Bronze Recovery Hooks (W0H)

Front Fender Decal Package (5K5)

Door Sill Plates (VST)

The new Desert Boss Special Edition package will be available exclusively for the Colorado ZR2 trim level. Yet, buyers cannot combine it with the ZR2 Bison Edition (RPO code ULV) or the Midnight Edition (RPO code WJP).

Hardware Upgrades and Trim Exclusions

By adding the new Desert Boss package, the standard ZR2 gains extra off-road components through the inclusion of Multimatic Jounce Control Dampers. Debuting for the 2024 model year, these same dampers are also equipped on the more hardcore ZR2 Bison.

As a point of reference, the initial 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss came packed with various unique enhancements like an off-road front bumper, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, roof-mounted auxiliary lighting, a bed-mounted sport bar, an underbody camera system, and distinctive graphics. That initial configuration carried a price tag of $9,295 and was offered exclusively for the 2023 model year.

Chevy spokesperson Shad Balch previously told GM Authority that production totaled “just north of 600” units, making the original Desert Boss a relatively uncommon configuration. After dropping the Desert Boss package for the 2024 model year, Chevrolet effectively superseded it with the ZR2 Bison Edition. The revived version marks the package’s first return to the Colorado lineup since its original one-year run. Pricing for the new 2027 package has yet to be announced, and photos of the updated equipment are currently unavailable.

Engine Upgrades and Manufacturing Timeline

The midsize pickup drops the outgoing L3B in favor of a revised version of the turbocharged 2.7L I4 TurboMax gasoline engine (RPO code L4B) alongside the special edition package updates.

Delivering gains of 40 horsepower and 20 pound-feet respectively, the refreshed motor generates 350 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. The new engine continues to pair with the GM eight-speed automatic transmission.

Assembly of the 2027 Chevy Colorado is presently slated to commence on October 19th, 2026, at the GM Wentzville facility situated in Missouri.