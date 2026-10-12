Russian Cup Matches to Open with Applause for Nikita Simonyan

Upcoming matches in the FONBET Russian Cup will open with a minute of applause dedicated to Nikita Simonyan, the all-time leading goalscorer for Spartak Moscow, following the Russian Football Union’s announcement marking what would have been his 100th birthday.

Tribute Across Thirty-Two Contending Squads

The Russian Football Union confirmed that the commemorative protocol will take place during the fourth round of the RPL Path and the fifth round of the Regions Path. Across fixtures scheduled in mid-October, players and coaching staff representing thirty-two participating clubs will step onto the pitch wearing specialized jerseys. These kits feature the symbolic number 100 alongside references to Nikita Simonyan’s extensive list of career achievements. Match officials, players, and supporters inside the stadiums will observe a minute of applause ahead of kickoff.

According to reports from RIA Novosti, stadiums will broadcast archival footage highlighting Simonyan’s days as both a player and a manager, allowing fans at the venue and those watching via digital platforms to hear his voice. Simonyan passed away on November 23, 2025, at the age of 99.

A Storied Legacy in Soviet and Russian Football

Simonyan’s footprint on the domestic game remains significant. As a center-forward for Spartak Moscow, he netted 160 goals, establishing a club record that still stands. His playing CV includes four Soviet Top League titles and two Soviet Cups. On the international stage, he secured a gold medal with the USSR national team at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.

Photo: sovsport.ru

Role Major Honors Key Affiliation Player 4x Soviet Champion, 2x Soviet Cup Spartak Moscow Manager 3x Soviet Champion, 4x Soviet Cup Spartak Moscow, Ararat Executive — Russian Football Union

Transitioning to the technical area, Simonyan added three more league titles and four domestic cups to his resume, managing both Spartak Moscow and Ararat Yerevan while also leading the USSR national team. Soviet Sports noted that beyond his coaching exploits, he dedicated more than three decades to administrative governance within the Soviet Football Federation and later the Russian Football Union, where he served as first vice-president starting in 1992.

Broadcast Details and Fixture Scheduling

The commemorative matches form a core component of the ongoing cup bracket. Supporters looking to follow the action can access live broadcasts through Match TV and Match Premier, alongside digital streaming options provided via official web portals.