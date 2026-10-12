Man Dies After Falling From Goliath Roller Coaster at Six Flags Georgia

On Monday afternoon, October 12, 2026, a parkgoer tragically died after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell. The fatal incident on the coaster prompted officials to evacuate the theme park, trapping riders on inclines and leaving four others injured.

Safety Realities at Six Flags Over Georgia

An unidentified male guest fell to his death from the Goliath roller coaster during operations on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported that the falling rider struck the coaster car three different times, with the incident captured on a souvenir photograph.

Six Flags Over Georgia confirmed the fatality in an official statement, stating the park is fully cooperating with local law enforcement investigations.

The Tragedy on the Goliath Roller Coaster

What was expected to be a routine Monday afternoon at Six Flags Over Georgia turned catastrophic when a guest fell from the Goliath. Park guests witnessed the fall as the victim plummeted from the ride and struck the car three different times. Witnesses confirmed the falling man was captured on a souvenir picture.

The incident forced the Goliath to stop on an incline, leaving passengers stranded in the cars. Park workers moved to execute an evacuation, escorting riders off the stalled roller coaster four at a time via adjacent stairways. Four other individuals sustained injuries during the sequence.

Park Response and Investigation Status

Six Flags Over Georgia officials moved to address the tragedy. In a statement provided to media outlets, a park spokesperson expressed profound grief over the event. “We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones,” the statement read. The theme park also confirmed it is providing direct support to affected guests and team members while assisting local authorities with an ongoing investigation.

Photo: nypost.com

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, park management announced they will not share additional details regarding the victim’s identity or the exact mechanics of how the guest fell. Manufactured by Bolliger & Mabillard, the Goliath opened at the Georgia park in 2006, standing 200 feet tall and reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour.

Ride Metric Goliath Specification Manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard Opening Year 2006 Maximum Height 200 feet Top Speed 70 miles per hour

The Surreal Aftermath for Parkgoers

The human toll of the disaster extended far beyond the immediate tragedy, deeply rattling visitors who found themselves caught in the middle of an active investigation. A visitor speaking on Reddit described the atmosphere at the loading station as deeply distressed. The witness noted that the passenger sitting directly next to the victim was screaming in shock after realizing someone had fallen out of the train upon pulling back into the station.

As local authorities continue to piece together the sequence of events, investigators face the task of determining what occurred on Monday afternoon.