Funeral Services Announced for R&B Legend Freddie Jackson

Funeral services for R&B legend Freddie Jackson have been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, according to the New Amsterdam News.

Jackson passed away on October 5, just three days before his 70th birthday. His family confirmed the news in a statement posted to his verified Instagram account, writing, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson.”

A Harlem Native and Quiet Storm Titan

Born in Harlem in 1956, Jackson built his foundation in the church before stepping onto the international stage in the mid-1980s. Before his solo breakthrough, he served as lead vocalist for the funk group Mystic Merlin and sang backing vocals for Melba Moore. After signing with Capitol Records, he released his debut album, Rock Me Tonight, in 1985. The record delivered immediate commercial power, propelled by timeless romance ballads including the double Grammy-nominated title track and the chart-topping single “You Are My Lady.”

During the late 1980s and early ’90s, Jackson defined the Quiet Storm format, landing ten #1 R&B hit singles. Tracks like “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” “Jam Tonight,” and “Do Me Again” helped earn him four platinum albums across a prolific recording career that spanned nearly four decades.

Health Journey and Final Chapter

In 2024, Jackson spoke openly about his health with his global fan base, sharing that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease. In a social media video addressing his supporters, he noted, “This journey has had its challenges, but I’ve decided to face it with openness and resilience.” He added that sharing the diagnosis was a way to make a positive difference.

The upcoming memorial at Mount Neboh Baptist Church offers family, friends, and fans a space to honor the life and enduring catalog of a defining voice in soul music.