Stephens-Lee Community Center Hosts Free Halloween Costume Swap and Reuse Workshop

The City of Asheville, Buncombe County, and ReMix It AVL are hosting a family-friendly Costume Swap and Creative Reuse Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at Stephens-Lee Community Center, ashevillenc.gov reported. The event offers a free, sustainable way to acquire Halloween costumes and accessories for children and adults without requiring any prior donations to shop.

Operational Takeaways for the Community Swap

Event Logistics: The swap takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stephens-Lee Community Center, located within the municipal jurisdiction of the City of Asheville.

The swap takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stephens-Lee Community Center, located within the municipal jurisdiction of the City of Asheville. Donation Parameters: Organizers accept clean, gently used costumes of all sizes, along with hats, masks, trick-or-treat bags, and bins, while expressly excluding wigs from the intake stream.

Organizers accept clean, gently used costumes of all sizes, along with hats, masks, trick-or-treat bags, and bins, while expressly excluding wigs from the intake stream. Participation Requirements: No financial transaction or material donation is required to shop for free, though non-City employees volunteering at the site must sign a liability waiver.

Donation Schedules and Item Acceptance Rules

Ashevillenc.gov reported that drop-offs for the event are scheduled across multiple windows. Contributors can deposit items during normal operating hours at designated locations, or directly at the Stephens-Lee Community Center on Friday, Oct. 16, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 17, during the active hours of the event.

Acceptable inventory includes clean and gently used costumes spanning all size categories. Additional accepted items comprise hats, masks, and trick-or-treat bags and bins. Organizers have instituted a strict restriction against donating wigs.

Volunteer Integration and Liability Protocols

The organizing partnership relies on community labor for multiple operational phases, including donation intake, sorting, event set-up, and clean-up. Volunteer shifts span Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, with registration coordinated through a designated online sign-up form.

According to municipal guidance detailed by ashevillenc.gov, individuals who are not City employees must execute a volunteer liability waiver directly at the event prior to commencing their assigned shifts.

Event Parameter Details Date and Time Saturday, Oct. 17, Noon – 4 p.m. Location Stephens-Lee Community Center Organizers City of Asheville, Buncombe County, ReMix It AVL Donation Drop-Off Windows Normal hours, Friday, Oct. 16 (12 p.m. – 4 p.m.), and Saturday, Oct. 17 (during event)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.