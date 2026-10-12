San Antonio TikTok Live Deal Ends in Shooting and Robbery

A planned drug transaction arranged on TikTok Live escalated into a robbery and shooting on the South Side, leaving one man wounded and two Hispanic suspects in their mid-20s at large in San Antonio, according to reports.

San Antonio Police Respond to Trail Shooting on South Side

San Antonio Police Department officers arrived at a trail near the corner of Padre Drive and South River Walk on the city’s South Side around 10:20 a.m. Dispatchers had received calls concerning a “shooting in progress.”

First responders discovered a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. The injured man told authorities he and two other men had coordinated a meetup via TikTok Live. The intended transaction involved three THC vape pens.

The Deal Turns to Violence on Padre Drive

The arrangement soured immediately upon the face-to-face meeting. According to investigators, the prospective buyer drew a firearm, seized the vape pens, and discharged the weapon five to six times.

One bullet struck the seller in the left leg. The injury was ultimately determined to be non-life-threatening. Despite the gunshot trauma, the victim managed to stand, dial 911, and exit the trail unassisted.

Before officers made contact, the victim improvised a medical intervention. Police stated that the wounded seller “put a belt around his leg as a tourniquet.”

Burner Accounts Hinder the Search for Suspects

The perpetrators remain unidentified. Authorities described them as Hispanic men in their mid-20s, but currently lack specific height, weight, or identifying documentation. It remains unclear whether the suspects fled the scene on foot or used a vehicle.

Digital footprints yielded little immediate assistance for detectives. Investigators attempting to trace the interaction discovered that the suspects operated a “burner account” on TikTok, effectively stripping the platform of verifiable user data.

Police are coordinating with the local parks department to ascertain whether nearby security cameras captured the incident or the flight of the suspects.

Unresolved Legal Questions and Ongoing Investigation

Law enforcement officials reported that no fatalities occurred during the encounter.

Photo: news4sanantonio.com

Investigators stated that they are actively reviewing whether the victim will face criminal charges related to the attempted sale of the THC vape pens. Meanwhile, the unidentified suspects face potential charges of robbery and the use of a deadly weapon. Authorities confirmed that only one of the two suspects is known to have been armed.

The investigation remains an active, developing case.