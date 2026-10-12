Miami politicians challenge Rockstar Games over GTA 6 marketing

Miami Politicians Challenge Rockstar Games Over a 150 Million Dollar Marketing Push

Grand Theft Auto VI is bringing its fictional setting of Vice City to the real streets of Miami ahead of a November 19 release. The Miamian reported that Rockstar Games has committed at least 150 million dollars to market the upcoming title. The massive promotional spending has sparked sharp disagreements among local officials regarding how the city is portrayed to the public.

Commissioners Question County Agreements and Moral Reputations

During a regular meeting earlier this week, members of the Miami-Dade County Commission raised concerns about public spaces being used to promote the game. René García, a member of the commission, criticized the administration of the county mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, for supporting advertisements tied to a project that he argued depicts Miami as a hub for crime and violence. García told commissioners that the collaboration made him feel deeply uncomfortable about the county aligning with a property that paints Miami as a covo di criminali.

The debate highlights a political split among local leaders. The fact that Daniella Levine Cava and the mayor of the city of Miami, Eileen Higgins, are members of the Partito Democratico could explain the initiative of García and other Republican members of the commission. The Miamian and other reports documented specific transit and airport spaces targeted for promotion, including planned takeovers of the Metromover system—which Rockstar referenced as Metro Mule—and branding areas inside the Miami International Airport to greet arriving travelers with Vice City imagery.

Splitting Opinions Along Municipal and Financial Lines

Promotional partnerships have unfolded differently across various local jurisdictions in South Florida. It was reported that the city of Miami Beach approved an agreement to feature game logos and slogans on beach umbrellas and lounge chairs through December 31. That agreement passed the Miami Beach commission by a 4-3 vote. David Suarez, a commissioner, argued that the city should not assist Rockstar Games in selling a product where players kill civilians and police officers. The agreement between Rockstar Games and Miami Beach will bring the city between 3 and 4 million dollars.

Financial thresholds dictate how these deals require approval. Agreements under one million dollars can be authorized by the mayor without voting. This rule factored into the arrangement with the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat basketball team, where a glowing sign reading Welcome to Vice City was installed on the roof on October 1. Forbes reported that the installation cost 975,000 dollars, landing just below the threshold that the local administration should discuss with the commission. On November 18, the Miami Heat will face the Milwaukee Bucks while wearing dedicated Vice City jerseys on a themed court.

Physical Shortages and Merchandise Rollouts Ahead of November

Commercial momentum for the title extends far beyond outdoor branding and municipal debates. Some shops have sold out of physical copies of Grand Theft Auto VI a little over a month before its release. Alongside the game, Rockstar Games introduced the Goodtime State – Vice City Collection, a 399,99-dollar Collector’s Box featuring eleven physical items. The box includes a 15-centimeter Macca the Gator figurine with a hidden compartment, Oakley Frogskins sunglasses, and a New Era 9FORTY A-Frame snapback hat, though the bundle does not include a copy of the game itself. Additional standalone merchandise ranges from 4,99-dollar holographic stickers to 39,99-dollar Zippo lighters and canvas bags.

Photo: RTL

Radio programming within the game has also begun detailing its cast of musical hosts. The metal radio station The Chamber will be hosted by Kerry King and Tom Araya, featuring tracks from Black Sabbath, Pantera, and Slayer. Additional in-game station hosts announced by Rockstar include artists Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, and Robyn.

In-Game Radio History and Audio Selections

The musical direction builds upon a long-standing tradition within the franchise. In 2002, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City featured the hard rock and metal radio station V-Rock, which included tracks from Judas Priest, Mötley Crüe, Megadeth, Ozzy Osbourne, Anthrax, and Iron Maiden to blend 1980s soundscapes with the game world. Later in the series, GTA IV brought rock back via Liberty Rock Radio hosted by Iggy Pop, alongside the hardcore punk station L.C.H.C.

Photo: Il Post