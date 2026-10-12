GTA 6 Leaker Releases New Naked Gameplay Video to Promote Crypto Project

An unauthorized 24-minute gameplay video for Grand Theft Auto 6 surfaced, featuring unreleased cinematics, a first-person camera mode, and nude models of protagonists Jason and Lucia to promote a cryptocurrency project called Cyberleek, which has driven fan skepticism regarding developer Rockstar Games’ security and the game’s actual final build state.

The Evolution of the Cyberleek Leak Campaign

The latest security breach marks a severe escalation in unauthorized disclosures surrounding Rockstar’s upcoming open-world title. Cyberleek reappeared with a massive 24-minute gameplay video that exposed major plot points, cutscenes, and playable characters Jason and Lucia completely nude, with Jason’s model displaying a visible genital region. This follows a previous August leak cycle that prompted Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company, to launch aggressive legal investigations, including issuing platform subpoenas to Discord to track down the responsible parties.

How the source material bypassed Rockstar’s famously rigid internal security parameters remains entirely unclear. Yet, the group behind the leak continues to operate with apparent impunity.

The primary motivation behind the data drops appears financial rather than artistic. Cyberleek tied every published video to a dedicated website where fans must pay using the leaker’s proprietary cryptocurrency token to vote on upcoming reveals. A live survey currently hosted on the site promises a “Lucia-close-up-4K-video,” signaling that more unauthorized media is scheduled for release.

Fan Skepticism and the Reality of Developer Menus

Technical observers and fans quickly spotted anomalies in the leaked footage that cast doubt on whether the clips represent actual gameplay. During an earlier leak, a tank mysteriously generated inside the game world, pointing directly to unauthorized access to a developer menu or debug tools.

The appearance of fully nude models for both Jason and Lucia in the latest videos—while non-player characters in the surrounding environment exhibited zero contextual reaction—strengthened the theory that the footage relies on debug commands, cheats, or custom developer builds. Another competing theory suggests the characters might appear unclothed during a specific narrative mission, such as an isolated sequence at a nudist resort. However, no official confirmation exists regarding whether either protagonist will ever appear naked in the retail release.

The market valuation of the Cyberleek memecoin fluctuated wildly alongside the media drops. The token’s market capitalization spiked to 8.4 million dollars on October 11 as eager users rushed to view the latest footage, before settling down to 2.7 million dollars. Cyberleek previously threatened Rockstar and Take-Two with a full walkthrough leak of the game’s entire narrative unless the companies issue a public apology and release GTA 6 on physical discs, while boasting a targeted market cap of 30 million dollars. Industry observers note that the campaign uses high-profile leaks strictly as a vehicle to pump digital asset values.

Rockstar’s Response and the Road to the November Launch

Rockstar addressed the initial August security breach by characterizing the situation as heartbreaking for the development team and regrettable for the fanbase. While the studio acknowledged that the leaks could potentially spoil the intended player experience, it firmly maintained the previously confirmed release date of November 19 for GTA 6.

Blockchain transaction analysis from late August indicated that the leaker previously cashed out roughly 270,000 dollars in cryptocurrency. Whether the individuals responsible will face legal consequences depends entirely on the ongoing efforts of Take-Two’s legal counsel and law enforcement agencies to compel social networks and cryptocurrency exchanges into surrendering identifying user data.