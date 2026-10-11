GTA 6 Leaker Cyberleek Threatens to Publish Game Build Over Physical Editions

Cyberleek Demands Thirty Million Dollars and Threatens Grand Theft Auto VI Leak

Grand Theft Auto VI faces a new extortion attempt as an individual known as Cyberleek threatens to publish a playable build containing the game’s full story and credits unless Take-Two Interactive meets strict demands. The threat arrives six weeks before the scheduled November 19 release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The hacker insists on a public apology and the release of physical game editions, while conditioning the leak on the market value of a cryptocurrency sharing the hacker’s name reaching thirty million dollars.

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games continue investigating the breaches, though their efforts to identify and locate the perpetrator have been in vain. The hacker reactivated a website and released a twenty-five-minute video titled “Extended Leek,” featuring missions, cutscenes, clothing stores, and attractions in Leonida. The footage also shows protagonists Jason and Lucia in scenarios that include nudity and a tank.

Cryptocurrency Fundraising and Unreleased Projects

The extortion scheme relies on financial speculation. The hacker previously generated approximately $270,000 USD from cryptocurrency sales before an active month-long hiatus. Cyberleek set up donation tiers, releasing specific video clips when financial milestones are met. The hacker aims to reach a thirty-million-dollar valuation for the Cyberleek token, acknowledging the unlikeliness of that specific target while securing profits from lower-priced coin acquisitions and trading fees.

In messaging directed at followers, the hacker claimed the raised capital will fund an expensive, long-term video game development project unrelated to Rockstar Games. The individual asked supporters to trust in the hacker’s talent while detailing a need for specialized hardware.

Escalating Age Ratings and Content Transparency

The security breaches unfold alongside disclosures regarding the content inside the upcoming software. Global regulatory bodies have assigned mature age classifications to the title, including an M rating from the ESRB in the United States, PEGI 18 in Europe, and R18+ in Australia and New Zealand. Documents cite intense violence, drug use, strong language, and explicit sexual content within the open-world environment.

Photo: MARCA

Rockstar previously faced severe legal and financial repercussions following the unauthorized “Hot Coffee” minigame discovered within Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Addressing those historical challenges, Rob Nelson told IGN that the studio designed the intimate interactions in Grand Theft Auto VI to reflect realistic relationship dynamics without relying on hidden minigames.

Gameplay Leaks and Character Customization

The recent twenty-five-minute leak exhibits Jason and Lucia participating in dirt-circuit vehicle races and utilizing a first-person perspective mode during driving sequences. The footage shows Jason performing tasks while naked and Lucia jumping from a building while semi-nude, suggesting players may be able to complete missions with characters despoiled of their clothes.

Photo: Yahoo

The hacker stated that they are working on a project unrelated to Rockstar but involved with video games, noting that it requires expensive hardware, months to install, years to run, and full-time dedication, adding that if followers cannot trust the image, they should trust the hacker’s skills.

Despite the disruptive leaks and ongoing investigations, Rockstar Games has maintained the November 19 launch window across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.