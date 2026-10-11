NFL Star Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Welcome Second Child

San Francisco 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey Welcomes Second Child Named Roman Augustus

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, announced the birth of their second child, Roman Augustus McCaffrey, who was born on September 29, 2026. Bild.de reported the details of the family announcement, which arrived as the 49ers prepared to face the Seattle Seahawks.

The couple shared the news simultaneously on Instagram on a Saturday, accompanied by photographs from the hospital and their home. The announcement confirmed the baby’s birth date and unusual moniker, drawing inspiration from classical history. Augustus served as the first Roman emperor, reigning from 63 BC until AD 14, known for initiating an era of internal peace and stability following the civil wars that followed the death of Julius Caesar.

Family Milestones and Prior Relationships

Roman Augustus joins an older sister, Colette Annalise, who is 13 months old. Culpo described her emotional reaction to the new arrival in an Instagram story, stating that her heart was exploding with joy.

McCaffrey and Culpo began dating in 2019 and married in June 2024 during a ceremony in Rhode Island. For the wedding, Culpo wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. She later explained to Vogue that she deliberately chose a design that did not project overt sensuality.

Before her relationship with McCaffrey, Culpo maintained high-profile relationships with several other professional athletes, including swimmer Ryan Lochte, quarterback Tim Tebow, and wide receiver Danny Amendola. Her previous split from Amendola involved public friction, which prompted her initial decision to avoid dating athletes in the future. However, she altered that stance after meeting McCaffrey, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that he surpassed her expectations and eliminated any need for worry.

On-Field Momentum for the San Francisco 49ers

The family news coincides with a strong competitive stretch for McCaffrey on the gridiron. The San Francisco 49ers entered a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks holding a four-game winning streak that placed them at the top of the NFC West standings. McCaffrey contributed significantly to that surge, scoring four touchdowns in the weeks leading up to the game.