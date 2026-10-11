Apple iPhone Duo launch in Japan faces survey showing 90% won’t buy

Apple’s upcoming iPhone Duo is set to open for pre-orders in Japan at 9 p.m. on October 16, 2026, ahead of an official store launch on October 23, with base pricing starting at 364,800 yen, as reported by BigGo Finance. Despite Apple commanding roughly half of Japan’s smartphone shipments, fresh consumer data reveals that 90% of Japanese buyers harbor no intention of purchasing the device, primarily due to an aggressive price tag that significantly outpaces regional rival hardware.

The Domestic Market Resistance and Price Disconnect

Japan should theoretically serve as fertile ground for Apple’s hardware experimentation. Yet, market data captured ahead of the October release exposes a massive disconnect between Cupertino’s pricing strategy and local consumer tolerance. A survey of 539 adults conducted for Nikkei MJ by research firm Intage shows that only 4% of respondents currently use a foldable phone. Approximately 90% stated they have no intention of buying the new hardware, with 72% directly pointing to the prohibitive cost.

Additional independent polling reinforces this hesitation. An MM Research Institute survey of 1,084 individuals conducted in July 2026 revealed that 48.1% of non-users would actively avoid buying a foldable device. Among that group, the single most common deterrent was not even the price itself, but a fundamental skepticism regarding the form factor. Specifically, 41.7% of respondents reported they simply do not see the benefit of folding, followed closely by device fragility, size, and weight concerns.

Price ceilings across separate studies consistently hover far below Apple’s baseline. A May 2026 survey of 500 iPhone users by ALL CONNECT found that 66.7% of interested buyers would only pay under 150,000 yen. Just 2.5%—roughly one in forty respondents—would consider a price point reaching 250,000 yen. Furthermore, when asked which upgrades actually justify an elevated iPhone price, a foldable design ranked dead last among six options at 9.2%, trailing dramatically behind longer battery life at 79.0%.

Photo: en.fnnews.com

Comparative Hardware Costs Against Android Rivals

The iPhone Duo enters a Japanese market already populated by established Android foldables that significantly undercut Apple’s pricing. Samsung released its Galaxy Z Fold8 in Japan on August 7, 2026, starting at 269,880 yen on its official store. Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold sits at 279,900 yen. This positions the 256GB base iPhone Duo 94,920 yen above Samsung’s offering and 84,900 yen above Google’s.

Financial News (FNNews) correspondent Seo Hye-jin reported that the entry price of approximately 3.1 million won translates to an 830,000 won premium over Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8.

Device Inner Display Weight Starting Price (Japan) iPhone Duo 7.6 in 254 g ¥364,800 ($1,999 US) Galaxy Z Fold8 7.6 in 201 g ¥269,880 ($1,900 US) Pixel 11 Pro Fold 8.0 in 239 g ¥279,900

Hardware Engineering and Durability Safeguards

To justify its high valuation, Apple is leaning heavily on structural enhancements. The iPhone Duo features an IP68 dust-tight rating.

However, repair costs remain an opaque variable. Out-of-warranty screen replacements for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 start at 87,670 yen, which is roughly 320,000 won more expensive than a standard Galaxy S26 Ultra repair. Apple has yet to publish out-of-warranty repair pricing for the iPhone Duo in Japan.

Global Supply Adjustments and Competitor Response

While Japanese consumers display caution, global supply chains are adjusting to anticipated demand elsewhere. Securities Times reported that Apple increased initial iPhone Duo production orders by 30%, though total volume remains below 10 million units.

Counterpoint Research projects worldwide sales of approximately 6 million units for the device through 2026, granting Apple an estimated 25% global foldable market share, trailing Samsung at 38%.

Rivals are actively leveraging the launch window. Huawei executive Richard Yu noted that sales of the landscape-style Pura X Max surged 76% during the week following the iPhone Duo’s unveiling, passing 1 million cumulative units since April. The commercial viability of Apple’s first foldable architecture now hinges entirely on whether carrier subsidies and trade-in structures can bridge the chasm between corporate pricing and consumer willingness to pay.