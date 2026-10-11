NZIER Reports New Zealand Youth Unemployment at Crisis Levels

New Zealand’s youth unemployment has surged to crisis levels, with 15- to 19-year-old jobless rates hitting 25.3% and 20- to 24-year-olds reaching 12%, according to data released by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) and reported by 1News and RNZ.

The Bottom Line

Severe Divergence: Youth unemployment matches post-global financial crisis peaks while overall unemployment remains comparatively stable at 5.2%, creating an isolated labor market failure for younger demographics.

Youth unemployment matches post-global financial crisis peaks while overall unemployment remains comparatively stable at 5.2%, creating an isolated labor market failure for younger demographics. Policy Friction: Government directives focused on fiscal restraint and benefit-to-work transitions overlook a fundamental shortage of entry-level job opportunities, further complicated by temporary migrant worker inflows in sectors favored by young jobseekers.

Structural Risks and the Artificial Intelligence Squeeze

The NZIER update highlights that the current employment crisis differs significantly from past downturns. While younger cohorts have historically faced higher exposure to economic contractions due to limited work experience, the gap between youth joblessness and overall labor metrics is stark. Overall employment rates sit well below 1990s levels, while total out-of-work figures across New Zealand climbed to 171,000 from 164,000, pushing the national unemployment rate to 5.2%—the highest point since 2020.

According to NZIER principal economist Sarah Hogan, the emergence of AI introduces a new layer of structural friction. These dynamics have created what researchers label a “crisis level” of underutilisation and joblessness without triggering an economy-wide employment disaster.

Policy Mismatches and Temporary Migrant Inflows

NZIER senior economist David Hamill pointed to post-COVID policy decisions as key contributors to the current landscape. The current administration has prioritized fiscal restraint over direct labor market support, implementing policies that incentivize work transitions while ignoring the local scarcity of vacancies. Hamill emphasized that pushing young people off benefits will only succeed if actual employment opportunities exist.

Photo: Human Resources Director

Demographic / Indicator Current Metric Historical Context / Comparison Unemployment (Ages 15–19) 25.3% Near historical highs, matching post-GFC peaks. Unemployment (Ages 20–24) 12.0% Elevated significantly above broader workforce averages. National Unemployment Rate 5.2% Highest level recorded since 2020. Total Out-of-Work Population 171,000 Increased from a prior baseline of 164,000.

Compounding these domestic policy hurdles, the influx of temporary migrant workers has intensified competition in sectors where young New Zealanders traditionally secure early employment.

Photo: RNZ

Sectors such as construction, retail, food, and accommodation have altered their workforce compositions to favor temporary visa holders over domestic youth. Hamill characterized this convergence as a “perfect storm,” warning that a complex web of sluggish recovery, business uncertainty, unhelpful policy responses, and accelerating technological change means standard economic rebounds will fail to clear the backlog of unemployed youth.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has signaled that it is actively monitoring AI integration as a factor for youth unemployment rates. Economists maintain that unless authorities construct a workforce strategy specifically targeted at future labor demands, younger market participants will remain structurally locked out even as macroeconomic indicators improve.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.