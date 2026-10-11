Alexandra Eala Enters Wuhan Open as 13th Seed

Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala enters the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open as the 13th seed, with main draw matches beginning on October 12, 2026. Currently ranked world No. 18, Eala faces a qualifier in her opening round before a potential high-stakes clash against either Leylah Fernandez or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ranking Momentum: Eala enters the week holding 2,276 total ranking points, with live rankings showing a slight adjustment to No. 19 following Elise Mertens’ ascent, making deep tournament progression vital in Wuhan.

Eala enters the week holding 2,276 total ranking points, with live rankings showing a slight adjustment to No. 19 following Elise Mertens’ ascent, making deep tournament progression vital in Wuhan. Doubles Value: Pairing with Zeynep Sonmez adds alternative fantasy scoring avenues for tennis managers tracking the Wuhan doubles bracket.

Navigating the Wuhan Open Draw

The 21-year-old Filipina arrived in China following a campaign at the Asian Games in Japan, where she claimed a bronze medal after falling to China’s Wang Xinyu in the semifinals. Eala skipped the China Open in Beijing to represent her country. She now shifts her focus back to the WTA Tour, aiming to build on a breakthrough season that included her first career WTA singles title in Washington.

Photo: The Manila Times

The tournament path offers both opportunity and immediate threats. If Eala overcomes her opening-round qualifier on Monday, October 12, she is on a collision course with either No. 28 Alexandrova or No. 26 Fernandez. Eala holds a 1-1 career record against Fernandez, having exacted revenge in Washington following a straight-sets defeat at the Stuttgart Open. Meanwhile, her history with Alexandrova includes a quarterfinal loss at the Abu Dhabi Open in February.

Opponent / Potential Matchup Tournament Context Head-to-Head / Relevant Form First Round Qualifier Wuhan Open (Round of 64) Opponent TBD via qualifiers Leylah Fernandez Potential Second Round 1-1 record; Eala won last meeting 6-2, 7-6(1) in Washington Ekaterina Alexandrova Potential Second Round Alexandrova won previous meeting 6-3, 6-3 in Abu Dhabi Jessica Pegula Potential Third Round Eala won 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Washington final

Reuniting for the Doubles Bracket

Beyond her singles campaign, Eala will share the court with Zeynep Sonmez in the doubles competition. The pair is scheduled to face the Ukrainian duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska in the Round of 32 on Monday. The pair previously teamed up at the Madrid Open, reaching the second round before falling to Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova.

Photo: Sunstar

The 21-year-old also admitted that the expectations from fans sometimes put pressure on her.

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