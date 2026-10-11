Christa Pike survives two lethal doses of pentobarbital in Tennessee

Christa Pike, a 50-year-old death row inmate convicted of a 1995 murder, survived two lethal doses of pentobarbital in Tennessee on September 30. The botched execution has intensified scrutiny of capital punishment in the United States, highlighting rising procedural failures and the return of alternative methods like firing squads and gas chambers.

Here is why that matters on the global stage. Among all members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, only the United States and Japan continue to carry out regular executions. While the US prohibits cruel and unusual punishment, the mounting frequency of botched procedures suggests a lack of alignment with these standards.

The Mechanics of Lethal Injection Failures

Lethal injection accounts for roughly 90 percent of all executions in the United States. Yet, it has proven less reliable than hanging or the electric chair. The method faces persistent hurdles, ranging from difficulties locating viable veins to fundamental uncertainties surrounding the drugs themselves.

Pressure from European regulatory authorities has forced pharmaceutical companies to halt the supply of lethal drugs to American execution chambers. Furthermore, medical professionals adhere to their oath to do no harm. This leaves many executions to be carried out by individuals lacking proper medical experience.

State / Jurisdiction Alternative Execution Method Reintroduced Year Utah Firing Squad 2015 Idaho Firing Squad — South Carolina Firing Squad & Electric Chair 2024 Federal Government Firing Squad —

Alternative methods have hardly provided a reliable fix. In June, the Supreme Court halted Alabama’s use of gas after inmates were observed gasping through gas masks for several minutes. In South Carolina last year, a three-person firing squad missed the target’s heart.

Upcoming Firing Squad Livestream Adds New Tension

Hasan, a 56-year-old former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, is scheduled to die by firing squad.

Pike regained consciousness on October 6 following her failed execution, according to CBS. Medical evaluations revealed a lung infection, blood clots in her arm, and swallowing difficulties. She has since begun eating regular meals and can walk with assistance.

As state authorities experiment with gas, electric chairs, and firing squads, the debate over the future of American capital punishment deepens. With pharmaceutical supply lines effectively severed and judicial challenges mounting against alternative methods, the path forward for state executioners remains uncertain.