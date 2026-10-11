Deswita Maharani defends Syifa Hadju against online skin procedure criticism

Indonesian actress Syifa Hadju faced social media scrutiny and comments regarding chromosome injection procedures following her defense of Alyssa Daguise. Entertainment figures, including actress Deswita Maharani, pushed back against the online criticism by highlighting the physical demands of early television production schedules.

Syifa Hadju denied undergoing skin-whitening injections or plastic surgery, attributing past misunderstandings to a single early-career promotional clinic visit and natural growth.

Deswita Maharani defended the actress on a television talk show, citing three years of grueling outdoor and water-based shooting conditions during the production of Mermaid in Love.

Close friends and colleagues also stepped in online, sharing childhood photographs to counter persistent trolling and internet rumors regarding the celebrity’s physical appearance.

From Rawa-Rawa Sets to Screen Presence

The digital backlash gained momentum in early October 2026 after Syifa Hadju spoke out regarding a privacy matter involving Alyssa Daguise’s child. As critical comments multiplied across social media platforms, commentators targeted Hadju’s appearance, with some users online demanding she focus on obtaining chromosome and skin-lightening injections.

According to reports from detikHot, Deswita Maharani stepped forward to address the trolls during an appearance on a talk show program. Deswita, who maintained a close mentorship role with the young cast during their television serial days, explained that the physical changes observed by the public are the result of natural maturation and professional grooming within the entertainment industry.

Deswita detailed the intense physical environment the young actors faced while working on productions like Mermaid in Love. She noted that daily schedules frequently stretched from nine in the morning until five in the evening under intense solar exposure.

Cast members regularly performed scenes inside muddy swamps at the Persari studio complex and open-water locations around Ancol without standard midday breaks. Maintaining a public-facing career requires ongoing personal maintenance and natural aging, points that Deswita emphasized in response to online detractors.

Key Participant Role in Incident Public Position & Statements Syifa Hadju Target of online rumors Denied cosmetic procedures, noting only basic vitamin infusion use and natural skin tones from childhood. Deswita Maharani Industry defender / mentor Highlighted grueling multi-year outdoor shooting schedules in swamps and open water during early series work. Luthfiyah (Fifi) Personal friend / colleague Shared childhood photos and defended the actress against online trolling.

Denying Cosmetic Procedures Amid Industry Scrutiny

Additional coverage from Grid.ID outlined Syifa Hadju’s direct response to allegations concerning cosmetic surgeries and skin-lightening treatments. Addressing followers on social media platforms, the actress clarified that her facial features have remained consistent since childhood.

Photo: Grid.ID

Syifa explained that her routine upkeep involves basic vitamin infusions rather than intensive whitening procedures. She recounted an incident from her early youth when infotainment programs arranged a visit to a cosmetic clinic, leading to public misconceptions about her medical history that persisted for years.

According to reports from Demokratis.co.id, peer support extended beyond Deswita Maharani. Close friend Luthfiyah also joined the public discourse, posting archival photographs from the actress’s childhood to refute claims made by anonymous internet commentators.

The convergence of personal defense, industry mentorship, and digital archiving highlights how modern celebrities manage unwarranted online commentary regarding physical appearance. As public figures continue to navigate social media scrutiny, colleagues familiar with early production environments remain vocal about the realities behind on-screen careers.