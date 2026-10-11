Austria Faces Kosovo in World Cup Play-off Return Leg

The Austrian women’s national football team enters the return leg of its World Cup play-off against Kosovo with a 2-1 aggregate lead secured in Pristina, oe24.at reported. The decisive match takes place on Tuesday at 6:00 PM at the Wiener Sport-Club Stadion.

Austria established its advantage earlier in the series after overcoming an early deficit to claim a late 2-1 victory on foreign soil. Returnee Sarah Zadrazil highlighted the team’s resilience following the opening win, stating, “To turn the game around like that shows mentality.”

Ticket Hunt and Qualification Stakes

Ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, the Austrian Football Association launched an unconventional promotional push, hiding five pairs of tickets around the Wiener Sport-Club Stadion and documenting the effort on Instagram. The winner of this play-off round advances deeper into the European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Thirty-two European teams are currently contesting the qualification path for the tournament in South America. Group winners from League A—Denmark, France, Germany, and Spain—have already secured direct entry for the finals, which run from June 24 to July 25, 2027.

Chasing a Historic Berth

The remaining seven European slots, alongside a spot in the intercontinental play-offs scheduled for February, are being decided across two-legged rounds held between October 9 and 13, and from November 26 to December 5.

While nations such as Scotland last appeared at the tournament in 2019, several other countries that have previously featured at UEFA European Championships are still hunting for their maiden World Cup qualification. Austria, Belgium, Iceland, Finland, Northern Ireland, Poland, Ukraine, and Wales all share this ambition as the European play-off bracket narrows toward its conclusion.