Real Madrid Media Praise Former Liverpool Duo Alexander-Arnold and Konate

Real Madrid media have reacted positively to the defensive displays of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate following a 1-0 victory against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening in LaLiga. The Spanish capital club secured all three points courtesy of Yan Diomande’s 62nd-minute strike, but the performances of the club’s recent defensive acquisitions drew notable praise from prominent Madrid-leaning publications Marca and Real Madrid media reports via AS.

Konate played the full 90 minutes alongside Antonio Rudiger in central defence, earning a 6.5 out of 10 rating from Marca for both his first-half efforts and his overall match display. The French international, who arrived at Los Blancos on a free transfer in the summer of 2026 after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, was highlighted for a solid defensive outing that included one missed shot at the near post from a corner, a won header from deep demonstrating aerial prowess, two tackles, and four clearances. AS also noted his aerial threat in attack before he received a yellow card in the 81st minute for a foul on Gerard Moreno.

Alexander-Arnold started at right-back after moving to Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, continuing his integration into the club’s defensive rotation. Manager Jose Mourinho substituted the England international for Vinicius Junior in the 52nd minute. During his time on the pitch, Alexander-Arnold recorded 39 touches, completed one clearance, played two key passes, and delivered five crosses, of which one was accurate. His contribution was highlighted by a precise long ball to Kylian Mbappe in the 21st minute.

Media Ratings and Tactical Changes

Marca awarded Alexander-Arnold a 6.5 out of 10 for his first-half performance, commending his defensive solidity and his pass behind the Villarreal center-backs to Mbappe. AS similarly described his outing as part of the team’s right-back rotation, emphasizing his passing range before making way for Vinicius Junior shortly after halftime.

The match itself featured significant disciplinary action alongside the lone goal. Following Diomande’s 62nd-minute breakthrough, Vinicius Junior was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute for pulling the hair of Nathan Saliba.

Match Statistics and Player Contributions

Player Performance Statistics Against Villarreal Player Position Key Actions Marca Rating Ibrahima Konate Central Defence 90 mins, 2 tackles, 4 clearances, 1 yellow card 6.5 Trent Alexander-Arnold Right-Back 52 mins, 2 key passes, 5 crosses (1 accurate) 6.5

With the 1-0 victory secured, Real Madrid navigate a demanding fixture schedule in LaLiga, maintaining defensive adjustments under Mourinho as the squad balances domestic and European ambitions.