Hawaiian Electric Crews Restore Power to West Oahu Customers Following Outage

Hawaiian Electric emergency crews worked through Saturday evening to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers across West Oahu following a significant utility outage that initially left more than 1,900 accounts in the dark, according to utility updates.

The unexpected disruption began at approximately 8:20 p.m., impacting several communities including Makaha, Nanakuli, Wahiawa, Waialua, and Waianae, Hawaiian Electric reported. Utility representatives confirmed that the disruption was entirely unrelated to any Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) protocols.

Crews Restore Power to Hundreds as Repairs Continue

Progress was reported late into the night as technical teams worked to isolate the issue. Just before 10 p.m., utility officials announced that service had been successfully re-established for about 920 customers.

950p Nanakuli update: Power restored to -920 customers, ~990 remain without power as crews continue to safely complete repairs. This outage is NOT PSPS or Public Safety Power Shutoff. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) October 11, 2026

Despite the swift initial restoration, roughly 990 customers remained without electricity late Saturday while field personnel worked to safely complete remaining grid repairs in the affected sectors.

Utility Investigates Cause of West Oahu Outage

As technical crews pressed on with grid stabilization efforts, the underlying cause of the initial failure remained under active investigation by utility engineers. Residents monitoring the situation were directed to consult the official Hawaiian Electric outage map for real-time geographic tracking.

Utilities officials have not yet released a definitive timeline for when full service will be restored to the remaining 990 accounts still impacted in West Oahu, while local news outlets await further official statements from the provider.