Matteo and Martina Raise Over €20,000 for Aurora Therapies

Matteo and Martina, parents of four-year-old Aurora from Livorno, have raised over €20,000 via a GoFundMe campaign to fund ongoing medical treatments for their daughter, who was born with infantile cerebral palsy following a severe splenic artery aneurysm suffered by her mother late in pregnancy, LivornoToday reported.

Financial and Therapeutic Impact of the Livorno Fundraiser

Immediate Funding Milestone: The GoFundMe campaign crossed the €20,000 threshold within hours of launch, with contributions continuing to grow to support multi-city specialized therapies.

The GoFundMe campaign crossed the €20,000 threshold within hours of launch, with contributions continuing to grow to support multi-city specialized therapies. Allocated Medical Expenses: The funds are directly designated for specialized interventions, specifically covering two weeks of intensive physiotherapy and a targeted cycle of logopedics for swallowing difficulties.

The funds are directly designated for specialized interventions, specifically covering two weeks of intensive physiotherapy and a targeted cycle of logopedics for swallowing difficulties. Sustained Care Framework: Matteo and Martina noted that the expanding total enables them to pursue multiple clinical pathways simultaneously for Aurora, who currently relies on a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tube for feeding.

The Origins of Aurora’s Medical Journey in Livorno

The campaign began after Matteo and Martina sought financial support to manage the significant costs associated with specialized care across Italy. Aurora was born following a severe medical emergency when her mother experienced a splenic artery aneurysm at the end of her pregnancy, resulting in a 4-to-5-minute oxygen deprivation period for the infant.

Since that time, the family has lived in constant alignment with Aurora’s medical requirements. While Aurora currently cannot walk or speak and is fed via a PEG tube, her parents emphasize her determination. The local response in Livorno and beyond has far exceeded initial expectations, drawing contributions from friends, relatives, and parents who read the family’s story.

Campaign Metric Reported Figure Allocated Treatment Focus Initial Milestone €20,000+ Intensive physiotherapy and logopedics Timeframe Within hours of launch Multi-city clinical travel across Italy Primary Care Needs Ongoing daily support Swallowing therapy and motor skill rehabilitation

Community Response and Continued Fundraising Efforts

Expressing their gratitude on social media, Matteo and Martina acknowledged the widespread support that mobilized across communities. “We have no words,” the parents wrote on Facebook, detailing how the outreach spanned acquaintances, strangers, and families touched by Aurora’s narrative.

Addressing contributors who inquired whether the fundraising application counter would freeze at a specific limit, the family confirmed that donations remain open. “For us, these are not just money,” Matteo and Martina stated regarding the funds. “They are two weeks of intensive physiotherapy. It is a cycle of logopedics for swallowing. It is the hope of seeing her eat alone one day, say mom, take a step.”

Future Treatment Pathways and Support

The ongoing fundraising effort remains active as the family evaluates additional therapeutic options across Italy. The parents emphasized that every incremental contribution expands their capacity to maintain consistent care for Aurora without interruption.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.