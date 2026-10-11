Jesse Metcalfe Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Drama on Desperate Housewives

In 2004, the series Desperate Housewives captured a global audience, but behind the scenes lay off-screen friction. It is reported that while a reboot is currently in development, the original core cast of Susan, Lynette, Bree, and Gabrielle are not expected to return.

Behind the Scenes

Jesse Metcalfe, who played the gardener John, recently opened up on E! about the onset drama he was largely shielded from during production.

While the actor praised Eva Longoria as an incredible scene partner, he confirmed that primary cast members and creator Marc Cherry experienced significant friction.

Despite being fired from the show, Metcalfe maintains that Desperate Housewives remains one of the greatest television series ever produced.

The Behind-the-Scenes Friction Revealed by Jesse Metcalfe

The backstage realities of Desperate Housewives continue to captivate fans. It is reported that a reboot of the series is actively in development, though it will move forward without the quartet of Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, and Eva Longoria.

The decision to move forward without the original cast comes as little surprise. Speaking on the E! program The Greatest Year in Pop Culture, actor Jesse Metcalfe reflected on the environment surrounding him. “I wasn’t really conscious of what was going on around me, but apparently, there was a lot of drama behind the scenes,” Metcalfe shared.

The actor, who portrayed the gardener John, noted that the friction went beyond just the talent. “Apparently, there were arguments between some of our main actresses, and also tensions between our creator and some of them,” Metcalfe stated, confirming that disputes divided both the leading women and creator Marc Cherry. “I wasn’t involved in it at all. I wasn’t even aware of it. But I know it happened.”

High Praise for Eva Longoria

Even though Metcalfe was fired from the series, his reflections on his time spent working alongside Eva Longoria remain remarkably glowing. Rather than harboring any bitterness over his departure, the actor emphasized the impact Longoria had on him.

“I almost feel like I’m a better person in her presence,” Metcalfe remarked to E!. “She has an incredible personality and makes sure everyone feels important by her side.”

Production Detail Original Run Overview Premiere Year 2004 Key Creative Created by Marc Cherry Primary Cast Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria Recent Development Reboot in development without original lead actresses

Concluding his interview with E!, Metcalfe offered a verdict on the series. “In the history of television, Desperate Housewives will remain as one of the greatest series ever produced. I am very proud of it,” he affirmed.