Over 300 visitors celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Tennis- und Tischtennisverein Waizenkirchen on October 3, 2026, featuring table tennis demonstrations by world champion Werner Schlager and Chen Weixing alongside an Oktoberfest atmosphere.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Exhibition matches featuring 2003 world champion Werner Schlager and Chen Weixing provide a technical showcase.

Local sponsorships from Bauernfeind – Rohre – Waizenkirchen and Aigner United Optics highlight regional commercial backing for community sports.

Long-term club investments, including the establishment of Austria’s first pure table tennis hall, continue to solidify the TT-Arena as a cornerstone for local athletic training.

Anniversary Celebrations at the TT-Arena

The Tennis- und Tischtennisverein Waizenkirchen marked its four-decade milestone on October 3, 2026, welcoming more than 300 guests to an evening combining competitive sport and community celebration. Main organizer Christian Vierziger and his team coordinated the event schedule, which opened with Mayor Fabian Grüneis performing the traditional beer tapping ceremony. The gathering highlighted four decades of organizational history and athletic development in the region.

Before the headline exhibition matches, youth prospects Balazs Boros from Union Waizenkirchen and Felix Peneder from Union Bachmanning stepped up to the tables. They traded rallies alongside veterans Werner Schlager and Chen Weixing, giving spectators an early look at cross-generational play. Sektionsleiter Fritz Gattringer used the occasion to trace the evolution of the TT-Arena, noting its historical status as Austria’s first pure table tennis hall.

World-Class Exhibitions and Member Recognitions

The focal point of the athletic program featured technical displays from Werner Schlager, the 2003 world champion, and Chen Weixing, who once counted among the best defensive players in the world. Both athletes demonstrated ball control and tactical variations that drew applause from the gathered crowd. Financial backing from corporate sponsors Bauernfeind – Rohre – Waizenkirchen and Aigner United Optics made the appearance of the two players possible.

Event Detail Participant / Entity Key Contribution Anniversary Date TTTV Waizenkirchen 40-year milestone celebration Exhibition Athletes Werner Schlager & Chen Weixing Technical demonstrations Youth Competitors Balazs Boros & Felix Peneder Junior showcase matches Civic Leadership Mayor Fabian Grüneis & Hans Friedinger Opening ceremonies and member honors

Following the athletic demonstrations, Tischtennispräsident Konsulent Hans Friedinger and Mayor Fabian Grüneis presented formal recognitions to long-standing club members and functionaries. Their decades of administrative and athletic service underpin the ongoing stability of the organization. The formal program subsequently transitioned into an Oktoberfest social gathering, closing out an anniversary that underscored the club’s embedded role in Waizenkirchen’s sporting landscape.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.