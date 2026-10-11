Oba Femi Calls Out Roman Reigns After Money in the Bank 2026

Following a hard-fought victory over Big Bronson Reed at WWE Money in the Bank 2026, rising star Oba Femi confronted World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns during the post-show panel in New Orleans. As reported by wrestlingattitude.com, Femi addressed the live crowd’s “OTC” chants by delivering a direct warning to the champion: Tribal Chief. No more running. It’s about that time.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roman Reigns enters a high-profile feud following a successful title defense against LA Knight earlier in the evening.

The Road to the Main Event Clash

The confrontation in New Orleans followed a brutal encounter at the pay-per-view event where Femi had to overcome outside interference. Ringsidenews.com noted that despite interference from The Vision—which featured a brass knuckle assault and a Tsunami splash—Femi secured the win using his signature Fall From Grace maneuver. That decisive finish set the stage for the post-show challenge against Reigns, who had successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight in the opening match of the card.

Establishing Dominance on the Main Roster

Femi’s rapid ascent has transformed him into one of WWE’s most dangerous rising presences. By calling out Reigns directly after the event, Femi answered the champion’s standing assertions that everyone on the roster wants what he holds. With the live crowd heavily engaged and chanting for the champion during the panel, the promotional momentum points directly toward a blockbuster collision between the two heavyweights.

Photo: ringsidenews.com

Event / Match Opponent Key Finish / Result Money in the Bank 2026 (Opener) LA Knight Roman Reigns def. LA Knight (World Heavyweight Championship) Money in the Bank 2026 (Card) Big Bronson Reed Oba Femi def. Big Bronson Reed via Fall From Grace

Whether WWE schedules the championship clash immediately remains to be seen, but Femi has made his intentions unmistakably clear. The post-event fallout leaves Reigns with an imposing new challenger as “The Ruler” steps squarely into the championship picture.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.