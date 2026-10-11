María Corina Machado Blames Delcy Rodríguez For Blocking Venezuela Return

María Corina Machado is continuing efforts to return to Venezuela despite facing what she describes as deliberate blockades orchestrated by Delcy Rodríguez.

During a visit to a relief supply center in Panama for earthquake victims, the Venezuelan opposition leader thanked Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino for his administration’s backing of the country’s democratic movement. When reporters asked about her timeline for returning home, Machado stated that physical entry has not yet been possible, laying the blame directly on Rodríguez, whom she accused of fearing her presence back in the country.

Panamanian Support and the Stalled Return

Machado focused heavily during her Panama appearance on acknowledging international alliances that have stood by the Venezuelan opposition. Standing among relief supplies destined for communities struck by recent seismic activity, she praised the Central American nation’s diplomatic stance.

While the diplomatic ties in Central America remain strong, the logistical reality of re-entering Venezuela remains blocked. Asked explicitly why she has not yet crossed back across the border, Machado offered a blunt assessment: “Hasta ahora no ha sido posible, esa es la respuesta.”

Confronting the Leadership

The opposition coordinator shifted her focus to Caracas, directing her criticism at Delcy Rodríguez. Machado claimed that the administration is actively deploying bureaucratic and security hurdles to prevent her from touching down on domestic soil.

Despite those obstacles, Machado insisted that public desire for a political transition remains widespread across the country. Dismissing the efforts of the current administration to block her movement, she concluded with a definitive projection regarding the political future: “Pero Venezuela será libre y no hay nada que pueda hacer Delcy Rodríguez para impedirlo.”