Scientists Create Rare Material to Enable Greener Computer Memory

Researchers at the University of Warwick have developed a new strontium manganite material that combines magnetism and electrical polarization at near-room temperatures. Published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, the discovery could make future computer memory more energy-efficient by enabling electric fields to control magnetic data.

Scientists have long struggled to bring together magnetism and electrical polarization in a single material that functions outside of extreme cold. Most existing magnetoelectric materials work only at extremely low temperatures, restricting their use in ordinary computers and electronic devices. A new form of strontium manganite developed at the University of Warwick gets around this limitation through a simple structural shift.

Crystal Tilts Generate Charge and Weak Magnetism

The material’s unusual abilities stem from a tiny movement of atoms inside its crystal structure. Pairs of atoms tilt together in a carefully coordinated way, and although this movement is extremely small, it generates an electrical charge across the material. At the same time, this structural shift produces a weak, switchable magnetism.

In many existing magnetoelectric materials, electrical polarization depends directly on magnetism, tying the two properties tightly together so that they disappear unless the material is kept extremely cold. In the Warwick material, however, the structural tilt that creates electrical polarization is stable on its own, and its magnetism is independently stable. This allows both properties to survive at much higher and more practical temperatures.

University of Warwick Research and Verification Methods

The research team utilized high-resolution X-ray and neutron scattering to examine the arrangement and movement of the atoms inside the material. By combining these experiments with detailed computer modeling, the scientists confirmed that both magnetism and electrical polarization remain present at temperatures close to room temperature.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered they could strengthen the effect simply by changing the material’s chemical composition, offering a relatively straightforward path to improved performance. The work was carried out by researchers Struan Simpson, Urmimala Dey, Martin R. Lees, Ivan Da Silva, Nicholas C. Bristowe, and Mark S. Senn, and is described in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Implications for Energy-Efficient Computing

Electrical polarization happens when positive and negative electrical charges become slightly separated within a material. Magnetoelectric materials are attractive for computing because they potentially allow magnetic information to be controlled using an electric field instead of a magnetic field, reducing the energy needed to write and store digital information.

Energy efficiency has become an increasingly pressing issue as artificial intelligence and expanding data centers require enormous amounts of electricity. More efficient memory could help reduce both overall energy use and the waste heat produced by computing equipment. Although more development is required before these materials meet the demands of real electronic devices, the discovery points to a wider family of previously overlooked materials that share the same atomic-tilting mechanism.