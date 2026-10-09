Scientists Create Lightsaber-Like Laser Plasma Radio Antenna

Researchers at North Carolina State University, Texas A&M University, and Princeton University have successfully demonstrated a plasma-filament antenna capable of transmitting a 30 megahertz very high frequency radio signal, utilizing a laser to ionize air into a glowing column that functions without physical metal structures.

How Laser-Induced Plasma Replaces Metal Antennas

Traditional wireless communication infrastructure depends on fixed physical dimensions. An antenna’s length dictates the specific radio frequencies it can efficiently transmit or receive. Altering those operating parameters typically demands complicated mechanical motors or telescoping hardware. That physical constraint creates severe engineering hurdles in environments where mass and space are strictly limited, such as space exploration missions or low Earth orbit deployments.

To bypass these physical limits, researchers investigated whether directed energy could form a transient conduit directly in the atmosphere. By firing a laser through open air, the team stripped electrons from air molecules along a narrow trajectory. This process generated a plasma filament. Because plasma contains mobile charged particles along its edges, it interacts with electromagnetic fields in ways that ordinary atmospheric air cannot, effectively serving as a functional radiative element.

Direct physical contact with the plasma stream would immediately distort or quench the filament. To solve this architectural problem, the team engineered a contactless energy feed. A specialized metal ring functions as a capacitor, surrounding the laser path and coupling radio frequency energy into the plasma through an electromagnetic field without physical touch.

The experiment achieved successful radio transmission at 30 megahertz within the VHF band. The setup produced a 2.5-times increase in received signal strength—equivalent to a 150% gain—compared to a control condition where the laser path was blocked. Published in the IEEE Journal of Microwaves under DOI 10.1109/JMW.2026.3722433, the study establishes an experimental proof of concept rather than a ready-to-deploy commercial hardware replacement.

Tunability and Dynamic Beam Steering Potential

The primary advantage of this architecture lies in its potential reconfigurability. Changing the underlying optical parameters of the laser directly alters the physical characteristics of the plasma filament, including its overall length. Adjusting the length on the fly would allow a single system to sweep across a broad spectrum of frequencies without swapping out physical hardware components.

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Furthermore, shifting the orientation of the laser beam itself provides a mechanism for directional beam steering. Directing the energy along different angles could dynamically target radar sweeps or optimize signal gain toward specific locations.

The plasma beam antenna looks like a lightsaber and is tunable, meaning we should be able to transmit across a broad range of frequencies, stated Prya Darshni, a Ph.D. student at North Carolina State University and corresponding author on the study.

This is an exciting new concept that enables one to be able to have a customized antenna without complex mechanical deployment mechanisms, added Paul Franzon, the Cirrus Logic Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at NC State and co-author of the paper.

Unresolved Engineering Hurdles and Space Applications

Despite the successful demonstration of signal transmission, several critical operational capabilities remain unverified. The research team has not yet tested whether the plasma filament can successfully operate as a signal receiver. Furthermore, core operational metrics such as absolute power handling efficiency, sustained transmission range, and thermal management parameters have not been established.

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The physical transience of the plasma filament also presents a practical design constraint. The ionized column decays rapidly once the laser pulse ceases, meaning any operational system would require continuous optical generation. Additional atmospheric factors, including turbulence tolerance, beam alignment reliability, and optical power safety requirements, remain open engineering problems.

The research team points to aerospace environments, such as satellites and radar systems, as prospective use cases where eliminating mechanical deployment hardware would offer distinct advantages. Franzon noted that sufficient atmospheric density exists in low Earth orbit to form plasma, though whether a laser-generated antenna could function reliably or efficiently in actual orbital conditions remains completely unverified.